After nurses at VCU Health saved his younger brother's life, Delvin Henderson wanted to find a way to say thank you. But he couldn't just walk into the hospital. Henderson is incarcerated at Greensville Correctional Center, so he asked his father, Paul Taylor, to make a delivery and enlisted the men on his prison pod to write letters too. Many of them have been treated at the hospital or by nurses who visit the prison, but some also cited the strain that the pandemic has put on the medical field as their motivation for thanking the nurses.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 28 DAYS AGO