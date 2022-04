DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The 10th annual Easter Egg Scramble 5K has just under 500 runners registered, a triumphant return for the event. Carol Foster, the Chief Administration Officer at Handicapped Development Center, is excited to see the race in person once again. The HDC receives support from every person that registers for the race. This year the race has partnered with local businesses, like SENB Bank and McLaughlin Motors, to help make the event possible.

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 8 HOURS AGO