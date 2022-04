(Fargo, ND) -- Throw another hat in the ring for one of the two set to be open Fargo City Commissioners seats. Former Blue Cross Blue Shield VP of brand and marketing communications Denise Kolpack has announced she will be running for the commission.Kolpack, who has also served as executive director of the North Daktoa Newspaper Association, said in a statement released to WDAY Radio that she believes her past experience working with complex industries and community service makes her uniquely qualified for the job.

