GHS Softball Shut Out

COLDWATER — Behind a pair of dominant pitching performances and red hot hitting the Coldwater Lady Cardinal varsity softball team steamrolled the visiting Harper Creek Lady Beavers, taking the Interstate 8 two game sweep with a pair of shutouts, winning by scores of 11-0 and 14-0. Game one of...
Oklahoma Wesleyan University needed a pick-me-up Tuesday. Evan Foor provided the boost. Foor — a strong-armed freshman pitcher — slammed the door on Friends (Kan.) to shatter OKWU’s slump. Foor wore down the Falcons for a two-hit shutout, 6-0. Hanging tough during the complete-game, 117-pitch gem, Foor...
EMORY — Cambree Oakes tossed a one-hitter, leading the Rains LadyCats to a 7-1 win over Paris Chisum on Friday in a District 12-3A softball game. Oakes threw seven innings, allowing an unearned run with seven strikeouts and seven walks. Trista Conforto hit a three-run homer for the LadyCats...
MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — For many teams, the softball playoffs begin on Monday..One local team got the party started early.. Playoffs season has begun the Lady Tigers of Neville are on the mound for the LHSAA softball tournament as they took on the Peabody warhorses inside the softball complex. Neville scored 9 runs just in […]
High School softball teams took the field for games on April 14. Catch up on some of the latest scores from around the County. The Hillsdale Hornets softball team got their first victories of the season with a sweep of the Union City Chargers. “These girls showed patience at the playing along with keeping their bats hot,” said Hornet head coach Lauren Whedon. The team improved to 2-2 overall on the season, and their wins started with a 15-5 win in six innings.
CHAPMANVILLE – For nearly four innings the Tug Valley High School softball team stayed toe-to-toe with Chapmanville. The homestanding Lady Tigers, however, broke a scoreless tie with a four-run fourth and went on to blank the Lady Panthers, 6-0, on Monday night at Chapmanville Regional High School's Ronnie Ooten Field.
