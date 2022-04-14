ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Participating in this research study can help treat fatty liver disease | Great Day SA

 1 day ago

SAN ANTONIO — Endeavor Clinical Trials shared more on...

MedicalXpress

Mineral supplement could stop fatty liver disease progression

Results from a preclinical study add new evidence that a multi-mineral dietary supplement known as Aquamin could be a simple and effective way to reduce the long-term health consequences of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Aquamin, which is derived from calcified red marine algae, is rich in calcium, magnesium and 72 other minerals and trace elements.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover why women are more resistant to nonalcoholic fatty liver disease than men

One of the most common disorders globally, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is a leading cause of death worldwide. Its progressive form, called "nonalcoholic steatohepatitis" (NASH), affects about 30% of all NAFLD patients, and can lead to cirrhosis and liver cancer. Despite many research efforts, we still do not understand the underlying mechanisms of NAFLD/NASH and, consequently, lack an effective treatment.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Scientific review suggests even normal-weight individuals are susceptible to severe fatty liver disease

Severe fatty liver disease is commonly associated with obesity, but according to a review of scientific literature conducted by researchers at Temple University and the Translational Genomics Research Institute (TGen), an affiliate of City of Hope, there is a growing body of evidence suggesting that even normal weight individuals can contract this potentially life-threatening condition.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Kisspeptin: A new drug to treat liver disease?

A hormone that triggers puberty and controls fertility in humans might be developed as a treatment for non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, according to new Rutgers research. The study, appearing in the Journal of Clinical Investigation, provides powerful evidence that a modified version of the naturally occurring hormone kisspeptin can be used to treat non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). Globally, NAFLD is the most common form of chronic liver disease that affects children and adults and is linked to the rise in obesity and Type 2 diabetes.
CANCER
marthastewart.com

Taking Vitamin D and Omega-3 Fatty Acid Supplements Could Lower Your Risk of Developing an Autoimmune Disease

Vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acid supplements are known to contribute to bone strength and heart health—but that's not all. Research presented at the American College of Rheumatology's ACR Convergence 2021 found that people who ingested these nutrients over the course of five years actually lowered their chances of developing autoimmune disease by 25 to 30 percent, Eating Well reports.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Improving prognosis in chronic kidney disease

Just as a water filtration system acts to filter contaminants from the water you drink, your kidneys act to filter waste and excess fluid from your blood. In chronic kidney disease (CKD), kidney function is impaired over time, and the resultant build-up of excess fluid and waste has harmful repercussions on overall body function. Researchers in Japan conducted a study of real-world data from patients with CKD to evaluate the impact of a commonly prescribed medication on disease outcome.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Do older adults using statins have lower risk of developing Parkinsonism later?

Parkinsonism is a term for a group of neurological conditions that cause movement problems including tremors, slowed movement and stiffness, with Parkinson's disease being one of the better knowns causes. A new study suggests that older people taking statin drugs have a lower chance of developing parkinsonism later compared to people who were not taking statins. The research is published in the March 23, 2022, online issue of Neurology. Statins are drugs used to lower cholesterol in the blood and protect against atherosclerosis, a buildup of plaque in the arteries that can lead to hardening of the arteries, heart attack and stroke.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Healthline

What’s the Difference Between Arthritis and Osteoporosis?

Arthritis and osteoporosis are both chronic, long-term conditions that affect your bones. Arthritis causes swelling, inflammation, and pain in your joints. Osteoporosis develops as a result of decreased bone mass and density, and can lead to fractures. Both are common. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Huron Daily Tribune

Haqqani: The link between diabetes and kidney disease

Kidney disease is found in one out of three adults diagnosed with diabetes, according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK). According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, kidney diseases are the ninth leading cause of death in the United States, with approximately 170 new patients admitted for kidney failure treatment each day. With diabetes recognized as the leading cause of kidney disease, research is ongoing.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
verywellhealth.com

Are Underactive Thyroid and Psoriatic Arthritis Connected?

About 30% of people with psoriasis, an inflammatory condition of the skin, develop an autoimmune, inflammatory form of arthritis called psoriatic arthritis. In psoriatic arthritis, the body produces autoantibodies, which attack its own joints. Psoriatic arthritis can result in permanent joint damage if left untreated. The thyroid is an endocrine...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
95.3 MNC

Doctor warns of need to be checked for chronic kidney disease

You are being warned about chronic kidney disease and the need to be checked, especially if you have diabetes or high blood pressure. People in Indiana have a high prevalence of both, said Dr. Griffin Rodgers, director of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases. “You’re more...
INDIANA STATE
verywellhealth.com

Understanding the Stages of Kidney Disease

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is a progressive disease of kidney damage, where the kidneys slowly lose functioning over time and cannot work as they should. Stages are a way to keep track of the progression of the disease and its severity. Through monitoring, your treatment team can help you make adjustments to any medication and alter things like diet or other health behaviors.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

Gallstone pancreatitis: Causes, symptoms and treatments

Gallstone pancreatitis is a painful and potentially life threatening condition where a gallstone blocks a person’s pancreatic duct. This causes digestive juices to back up and damages the pancreas. Acute (short-term) pancreatitis is the. cause of gastrointestinal-related hospitalizations in the United States. Gallstones cause around 35–40% of these.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Well+Good

These 5 Exercises Are Scientifically Proven To Reduce Inflammation

Abdominal pain. Chest pain. Fatigue. Joint pain or stiffness. Mouth sores and skin rashes. Digestive distress. What do these ailments all have in common? They could be symptoms of systemic inflammation. Inflammation 101. For starters, it’s important to distinguish the difference between acute vs. chronic inflammation. When it comes to...
FITNESS
MedicalXpress

Obesity significantly increased heart failure risk among women with late menopause

While women who enter menopause before age 45 are known to be at higher risk for heart failure, obesity significantly increased heart failure risk among women who experienced late menopause—at age 55 or older, according to new research published today in the Journal of the American Heart Association, an open access, peer-reviewed journal of the American Heart Association.
FITNESS
Medical News Today

6–12 prunes a day may lower inflammation, protect bones

In the United States, approximately 10 million people over the age of 50 have osteoporosis, with a further 34 million at risk of the disease. Health experts are looking for safe, affordable treatments with fewer negative side effects than conventional medications. In a study of dietary interventions, researchers in Pennsylvania...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MedicalXpress

Researchers study how gene expression changes in the brain in Alzheimer's disease

Although Alzheimer's disease is one of the most studied pathologies due to its high prevalence, the molecular changes that cause astrocytes, a type of brain cell, to become reactive astrocytes, manifesting a very pronounced morphological change in response to a stressful situation, are still unknown. Neither is it known why neurons in diseased brains have difficulty communicating with each other or with the astrocytes themselves.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Study: 'Good' cholesterol could help treat sepsis

Replenishing the body's high-density lipoprotein (HDL) could be an effective treatment for sepsis, according to a new University of Kentucky College of Medicine study published in Science Signaling. The lab study, led by Xiangan Li, Ph.D., a professor in the Department of Physiology and the Saha Cardiovascular Research Center, found...
SCIENCE

