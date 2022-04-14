Kings Island to open for 2022 season Saturday

Get ready for blue ice cream and roller coaster rides — Kings Island is opening for the season Saturday.

The April 16 opening marks the amusement park’s 50 th anniversary, and according to the park, guests have lots to look forward to this year.

Kings Island said in a press release that final touches are being put into effect ahead of Saturday’s opening day. Crews have been prepping the park with 50 th anniversary decorations on light posts and the famous fountain in front of the park’s Eiffel Tower.

For those that want to skip the possible opening day crowds, Kings Island gold and platinum passholders can get a sneak peak of the park on Friday, April 15 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. as a special passholder preview.

Other than its more than 100 rides and attractions, the long-standing park has a slew of events scheduled for parkgoers this year. Attendees can properly celebrate the park’s 50 th birthday on April 29 ahead of its summer-long “Golden Celebration,” which kicks off on May 28 and will highlight its vast history.

Kings Island’s waterpark counterpart, Soak City Water Park, will open its doors Memorial Day weekend. The waterpark will be open daily through Aug. 21, then on the weekends of Aug. 27-28 and Sept. 3 through Sept. 5 as part of the Labor Day weekend holiday.

Looking ahead throughout 2022’s schedule, the amusement park will bring back its popular attractions like Independence Day fireworks, Halloween Haunt, WinterFest and more. Click here to see Kings Island’s full schedule of events in 2022.

