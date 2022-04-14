ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington Park, MD

Benches Bring Whimsical Beauty to New Art Park

By St. Mary's Arts Council
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tZESX_0f9QwfXf00

Five park benches were transformed from simple pine to wonderfully whimsical pieces of art in a recent project co-sponsored by the Lexington Park Lions Club and St. Mary’s County Arts Council.  The art pieces were revealed with much anticipation at the recent Cherry Blossom Festival at the Lexington Manor Passive Park.

The artists were selected from a call for proposals held in January 2022 with the winning submissions chosen based upon an emphasis on creative color palettes in conjunction with themes of nature.

Following several rounds of a juried process, artists Ruby Bassford, Lea Craigie-Marshall, Michael Evans, Tom Rogers, and Nicole Stewart were picked based on their presentations and designed the benches listed below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZiafO_0f9QwfXf00
Credit: St. Mary’s County Arts Council
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zHVts_0f9QwfXf00
Tom Rogers Bench Credit: St. Mary’s County Arts Council
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3biA5y_0f9QwfXf00
Credit: St. Mary’s County Arts Council
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17YHyw_0f9QwfXf00
Michael Evans Bench Credit: St. Mary’s County Arts Council
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VbG8V_0f9QwfXf00
Lea Craigie-Marshall Bench Credit: St. Mary’s County Arts Council
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z9sda_0f9QwfXf00
Ruby Bassford and Bench Credit: St. Mary’s County Arts Council
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jwmRB_0f9QwfXf00
Nicole Stewart Bench Credit: St. Mary’s County Arts Council

“Sleepy Fox” by Ruby Bassford finds a slumbering friendly forest creature surrounded by fireflies in an enchanted and wooded setting. The seat of the bench includes paw prints entwined with moss and leaves with mushrooms rooted in and growing upwards from the ground.

“Night Blossoms” by Lea Craigie-Marshall highlights nocturnal pollinators, specifically the Luna Moth. It also features cherry blossoms and a nighttime sky filled with a celestial scene of stars and nebula. No need to wait for spring, visitors can enjoy the flowers all year round!

“Jellyfish” by Michael Evans shines radiantly with shimmery flecks of gold adrift in a peaceful water setting. Even the bubbles have metallic accents as part of a symbiotic relationship in this beautiful piece portraying a most intriguing water creature.

“Butterfly Bench 1” by Tom Rogers is a stunning design of traditional monarch colorings blended with a background of lively and bright teal. This piece portrays a tribute to change and transformation including a carefully crafted silhouette emerging from the depths of dual wings.

The “Sun and Moon” project reflects two solar entities which the artist, Nicole Stewart, often drew in her childhood. Their two friendly faces were recurring themes of Nicole’s past artistic endeavors with the bench design reflective of memories of her youth.

The Lexington Manor Passive Park is a 40-acre parcel owned by St. Mary’s County and operated by the St. Mary’s County Recreation and Parks. The parcel was formerly the site of the Lexington Manor housing project, built in the 1940s as military housing for employees of the Patuxent River Naval Base. The housing was torn down in the 1980s but many of the cherry trees that were planted from the beginning still remain.

This location is currently the focus of ongoing revitalization plans and includes an Arts Park, a disc golf course, an Interpretive Center, and much more. Other recent improvements include new trails, roadways, and designated areas for non-motorized transit.

Be sure to stop by to enjoy the many amenities (plus more coming soon!) and see the amazing benches created by our local artists. Both fun and functional, they are a perfect spot for taking a break, reading a book, visiting with friends, and capturing a photo or two! Each and everyone is painted from top to bottom, an in-person visit is a must to see the stunning details from all sides!

To learn more about the Lexington Manor Passive Park including its address and hours of operation visit https://www.stmarysmd.com/docs/lexingtonmanorpassivepark.pdf

For future updates and news see the St. Mary’s County Recreation & Parks website at: https://www.stmarysmd.com/recreate/recreation/

The post Benches Bring Whimsical Beauty to New Art Park appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .

Comments / 0

Related
Wave 3

Spring into Derby Art Fair to bring food, music and art to Paristown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - From April 22 to 24, Paristown’s Cultural Arts and Entertainment District will be buzzing to mark the beginning of the Kentucky Derby 148 season. The 2nd Annual Spring into Derby Art Fair, presented by Woodford Reserve, will feature over 30 local artists who will sell their work at the fair on Friday night, Saturday afternoon and Saturday night, as well as live music and food. Guests can also enjoy an equine art reception inside Stoneware & Co.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WJTV 12

Artist hopes to bring healing to Jackson with her art

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – An artist is hoping to bring healing to the City of Soul through art. Shani Peters unveiled her piece “Collective Care” art installation on Farish Street. She said her inspiration is the role Black women take on as caregivers while enduring suffering and violence. What started as a booked morphed into […]
JACKSON, MS
Kingsport Times-News

Art show to spotlight local Appalachian talent and regional beauty

KINGSPORT — “Leaf & Root & Berry” opens April 8 at Create Appalachia’s new Kingsport Center for Art and Technology at 225 W. Center St. The Appalachian Mountains are home to one of the most biologically diverse ecosystems in the United States. The region’s artists draw inspiration from this abundance and celebrate it.
KINGSPORT, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Entertainment
City
Lexington Park, MD
Washingtonian.com

The US Botanic Garden Will Fully Reopen on April 1

The US Botanic Garden closed in early 2020 due to the pandemic, and though outdoor areas reopened last summer, the indoor Conservatory has remained shuttered. But starting April 1, you’ll finally be able to access its flora-filled spaces. (The Children’s Garden and Southern Exposure seasonal outdoor courtyards are set to welcome visitors starting April 22.) The Conservatory’s reopening comes with a new exhibition about agriculture, called “Cultivate: Growing Food in a Changing World.”
AGRICULTURE
KPCW

Art and music join forces to bring community together

The Park City Gallery Association and Mountain Town Music are pairing to bring live music to Friday’s gallery stroll. Park City Gallery Association Co-president Becca McHaas said having live music at some galleries is a new element to monthly events they’ve hosted for years. Participating art galleries stay open late on the last Friday of each month, but this week’s event is unique.
PARK CITY, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
tatler.com

Modern magic: Yinka Shonibare breathes new life into sketch as he brings his art to the gallery restaurant

Sketch has moved out of its angsty teens – the Conduit Street stalwart has, this year, turned 20. Can you believe it? Well, yes, it almost feels like the one time wünderkind has been around forever. For millennials growing up outside of London, like myself, the West End was veiled with a kind of aspirational coolness – and sketch was at its core. Then, at sketch’s core is the gallery dining room which was until mere weeks ago veiled in Shrigley pink. David Shrigley, the zeitgeisty Turner-nominated artist, was in 2014 commissioned to bring his scratchy, LOL-worthy drawings to the fore – 245 new, immediately identifiable drawings in total bedecked the walls in double layers above the foam shrimp-coloured chairs.
VISUAL ART
Eyewitness News

Beautiful weather brings people outdoors, and to ice cream

DURHAM, Conn. (WFSB) - The beautiful weather today is pushing a lot of people out the door to enjoy it. Of course, a warm day calls for ice cream. Its opening day here at the Durham Dari Serve. More than 300 people have already showed up and a lot more are in line.
DURHAM, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Project
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Final show for Bluegrass Comeback to feature Fast Track Bluegrass Band

California, MD— April 11, 2022 — The final show in the Bluegrass Comeback series will take place on Sunday, May 1, 2022, and will feature a new group of Bluegrass entertainers, the Fast Track Bluegrass band.            A Bluegrass concert series that was established by Jay Armsworthy had a 15-year stint at the American Legion in Hughesville, Maryland. Due to covid, two […] The post Final show for Bluegrass Comeback to feature Fast Track Bluegrass Band appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
HUGHESVILLE, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Calvert Parks & Recreation Invites Citizens to Breezy Point Blast-Off Event

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – April 13, 2022 – The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation invites the public to celebrate the opening of Breezy Point Beach & Campground for the 2022 season at the annual Breezy Point Beach Blast-Off event. The all-ages event will be held Saturday, May 21 from 5-9 p.m. Admission will be free and […] The post Calvert Parks & Recreation Invites Citizens to Breezy Point Blast-Off Event appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
digitalspy.com

LEGO announces beautiful Orchid flower set from Botanical Collection

LEGO its expanding its floral arrangement with a gorgeous Orchid flower set. The toy giant is expanding its Botanical Collection of flower arrangements, after previously releasing an Expert Flower Bouquet Set and the Expert Bonsai Tree Set. These LEGO collections use the real plants as an inspiration to create an...
TRAVEL
WNEP-TV 16

Spring Pruning A Japanese Maple

Japanese Maples are perfect to add color to your landscape. They are noted for their beautiful foliage in the summer and fall. Certain varieties can be pruned to keep an ornamental look that does not grow too high. Paul trims up his Japanese maple so it stays shapely and decorative during the summer and fall seasons.
SPRING TOWNSHIP, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Housing
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

‘The Giving Tree’ on a Forever Stamp

CHICAGO — The Shel Silverstein Forever stamp — featuring artwork from one of his most famous books, “The Giving Tree” — was dedicated today at Darwin Elementary, one of the schools he attended as a child. The extraordinarily versatile Silverstein (1930–1999) was one of the 20th century’s most imaginative authors and illustrators. “He could be […] The post ‘The Giving Tree’ on a Forever Stamp appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Daily Yonder

Wellspring: A Series of Short Stories About Appalachian Women

Daily Yonder readers may be familiar with contributor Kathleen M. Jacobs, who’s written commentaries on a variety of topics for us, including hygge, the trails of West Virginia, and “The Andy Griffith” show. Beyond the pages of our publication, she is an author of books for young readers. For our latest collaboration with Jacobs, we are premiering a new piece of that creative work, a collection of six short stories that speak to the lived experiences of Appalachian women. It’s a subject that comfortably overlaps with the cultural mission and coverage focus of the Daily Yonder.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
mansionglobal.com

Serenity Now: The Glory of a Zen Garden

​​Each week, Mansion Global tackles a topic with an elite group of designers from around the world who work on luxury properties. This week, we discuss how to channel calmness and tranquility with a Zen garden. Whether you have a tiny parcel or ample acreage, creating a still space...
GARDENING
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy