Calvert County, MD

Calvert Parks & Recreation Invites Citizens to Breezy Point Blast-Off Event

By Calvert County Public Information Office
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 1 day ago
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – April 13, 2022 – The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation invites the public to celebrate the opening of Breezy Point Beach & Campground for the 2022 season at the annual Breezy Point Beach Blast-Off event. The all-ages event will be held Saturday, May 21 from 5-9 p.m. Admission will be free and preregistration is not required.

Credit: Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation

Attendees will enjoy music, food for purchase from local food trucks, family games and spectacular fireworks show to end the night. Everyone is welcome to bring a picnic or use the grills at the beach; grills are available on a first-come, first-served basis. The use of gas grills, pull-behind grills, smokers, and deep fryers is prohibited. Alcohol, smoking/vaping, pets, and glass containers are prohibited.

Breezy Point Beach & Campground is a favorite bay-front park featuring swimming, fishing, picnicking, and seasonal and daily camping. Visitors are encouraged to take advantage of the beautiful public beach and bring the entire family for a fun-filled day. Children will enjoy building sandcastles, playing on the playground, and finding shark teeth along the water’s edge. For fishing and crabbing enthusiasts, there is a 200-foot fishing pier. It is the perfect getaway for day trips, a weekend away, or a week-long escape. The site is open May 1 through Oct. 31, hours vary through the season. Please visit www.CalvertCountyMd.Gov/BreezyPoint for hours of operation.

For additional information, please contact the Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation at 410-535-1600, ext. 2649.

For updates on Parks & Recreation services, park availability, field closures and more visit Parks & Recreation at www.facebook.com/CalvertCountyParks and follow @CalvertCountyParks on Instagram.

