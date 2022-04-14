ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

NBA Fines Patrick Beverley After Post-Game Antics

By Daniel Chavkin
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3283zL_0f9QwdmD00

The veteran guard went over-the-top to celebrate the team’s win over Los Angeles.

When the Timberwolves beat the Clippers on Tuesday, guard Patrick Beverley had some choice words to say about Los Angeles, and the NBA noticed. The NBA announced it fined Beverley $30,000 for his comments after the game .

Beverley celebrated the win with a ton of excitement, including staring at Clippers owner Steve Balmer and trash talking the Clippers players.

While speaking to the media, Beverley explained what he said to his former teammates as the clock hit zero.

“I told them to take they a-- home,” Beverley said . “Long flight to L.A., take y’all a-- home. It’s deeper than that for me. I gave my blood, sweat and tears to that organization. You guys know the story … to be written off like that … ‘He’s injury prone, he’s old,’ to be able to come here, play them in a play-in, beat their a--, no other feeling.”

He didn’t stop there. Beverley went on social media to send a message to everyone about both Minnesota and Los Angeles, though it has now been deleted.

Beverley played for the Clippers for four seasons before the team moved off of him last offseason. Los Angeles originally traded Beverley to Memphis, but the Grizzlies sent him to Minnesota not long after.

And as luck turns out, Memphis and Minnesota will play in the first round of the playoffs next week.

More NBA Coverage:

Comments / 1

Related
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022

Charles Barkley is a retired professional basketball player who is currently a sports analyst for TNT. He’s a former MVP and an 11-time All-Star in the NBA. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022. Charles Barkley’s net worth in...
CELEBRITIES
fadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Confirms LeBron James Didn't Call Him After They Met In His Rookie Year: "He May Have Called A Couple Of Times, But Nothing To The Magnitude Of Kobe."

Michael Jordan and LeBron James have never had the closest relationship, with LeBron chasing the GOAT for most of his career to become the greatest of all time himself. NBA insider Jackie MacMullan revealed earlier this year that MJ gave a rookie LeBron James his number but LeBron never really ended up calling him to get his guidance.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
NBC Sports

Payton not sure GP2 will be able to return to Warriors next season

Gary Payton II has played his way into a significant pay raise this offseason. After signing with the Warriors before training camp and earning the 15th and final roster spot heading into the 2021-22 season, Payton's defense and energy off the bench have proven to be integral factors in Golden State's second unit.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
ClutchPoints

Warriors’ Stephen Curry’s blunt double down on LeBron James team-up comments

Last week, a clip of HBO’s “The Shop, Interrupted” was released where Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was asked if he could play with any current player, who would it be. He answered Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry. Of course, that prompted the media to then ask Curry for his take. He jokingly brushed it off saying “I’m good right now.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Fines#Clippers#Timberwolves#Basketball#Sports#Nba
fadeawayworld.net

Patrick Beverley’s Girlfriend Posts Pics On Instagram After Timberwolves Beat Clippers, Congratulating Her Boyfriend For Making The NBA Playoffs

Patrick Beverley made a lot of headlines earlier this week when he effusively celebrated the Minnesota Timberwolves beating the Los Angeles Clippers in the first game of the Western Conference play-in tournament. They secured their spot in the 2022 NBA playoffs, but for Bev and the T-Wolves meant more than...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

The No. 1 Center Transfer Is Down To 5 Schools

Fardaws Aimaq, the No. 1 center in this year’s stacked transfer portal, has reportedly narrowed his future landing spots down to five programs. According to ESPN, the Utah Valley transfer will decide between Washington, Iowa, Gonzaga, Texas Tech and Texas ahead of the 2022-23 college basketball season. He will...
NBA
The Spun

Zion Williamson Dunk Video Going Viral: NBA World Reacts

Pelicans star Zion Williamson seems to making some solid strides in his injury recovery. Ahead of tonight’s Play-In matchup against the San Antonio Spurs, the former No. 1 overall pick threw down an incredible 360-windmill dunk with relative ease. Take a look at the dunk here:. While Zion may...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
FastBreak on FanNation

Ben Simmons Instagram Story Is Going Viral

Ben Simmons (Brooklyn Nets) posted a clip to his Instagram story on Wednesday. The All-Star has yet to play this season. On Tuesday, the Nets beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in the play-in tournament, and will take on the Boston Celtics in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

2022 NBA Awards Race: Nikola Jokic Wins The MVP Award, Mikal Bridges Is The DPOY

The NBA regular season has come to a close, and some play-in tournament games have already happened. This has been an incredible regular season, with a lot of talented players showing off what they can do on the basketball court. With the conclusion of the season, many fans have been wondering which players will end up winning awards this season.
NBA
Popculture

NFL Pro Bowl Quarterback Reportedly Won't Play in 2022 Without New Contract

One NFL quarterback is ready to not play this season if he doesn't get a new contract. According to the NFL Network (per CBS Sports), the Arizona Cardinals have yet to make a long-term contract offer to Kyler Murray despite Murray's agent all but demanding a new deal earlier this offseason. Murray's team has reportedly rescinded its own contract proposal, and the former No. 1 overall pick is not expected to play for the Cardinals this fall without a new deal.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

62K+
Followers
32K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy