Portland, OR

Senior home residents receive rent help after Legionnaires’ outbreak

By Hailey Dunn
 1 day ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Rosemont Court residents will be receiving up to two years of rental assistance and help moving after an outbreak of Legionnaires’ Disease was confirmed in fall of 2021.

In October 2021, the Multnomah County Health Department confirmed the outbreak happened at the senior home . There was a previous outbreak of the same disease caused by bacteria at Rosemont Court in January 2021.

Man who fired gun during arrest charged with attempted murder

Following the outbreak, the MCDH recommended Northwest Housing Alternatives, the affordable housing nonprofit organization that owns Rosemont Court, provide relocation services to residents.

“This will be extremely hard on people and disruptive of the community at Rosemont Court,” said Trell Anderson, executive director of NHA. “We’ve tried so hard to avoid it. And now we are incredibly grateful to the Portland community for coming together to make sure every resident at Rosemont Court is able to retain stable and affordable housing through this challenging transition.”

Now, the Joint Office will be providing the 90 some residents up to two years of assistance to cover the financial differences in what the seniors were paying at Rosemont Court and wherever they move to.

Some relocation services were reportedly offered to residents earlier, but the NHA says the additional funding is allowing the relocation process to move faster. The nonprofit said residents could receive up to $4,000 in moving services.

Portland rent prices are skyrocketing. Here's by how much

The Urban League of Portland or Northwest Pilot Project will reportedly be responsible for paying the landlords directly on behalf of the residents. The two community-based organizations will also be offering support services, like health care to the senior-citizens.

NHA said the source of the water-born Legionella bacteria outbreak has still not be confirmed.

newsnet5

Home sharing is helping seniors afford housing

LONGMONT, Colo. — Housing prices have increased by more than 20% across the country since the start of the pandemic, and it’s leaving many families struggling to afford a place to live. Those price increases are especially hurting seniors. However, a movement helping seniors afford a place to live is growing. It’s called home sharing, meaning two or more people who aren’t related live together to share costs.
Daily Mail

Furious residents daub graffiti on a Cornwall holiday home demanding, 'Rent or sell your empty houses to local people at a fair price' amid growing anger over increasing number of second homes

Holiday homes in a picturesque Cornish seaside village have been daubed with graffiti amid growing resentment over wealthy owners buying up second homes. At least one St Agnes property believed to be a holiday home has been vandalised, in protest at the lack of affordable houses in the area. The...
