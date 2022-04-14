Elkhart County 4-H Fair announces 2022 concert line up

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison Music on Main announced it’s music line up on Thursday. The free summertime concert series will kick off on May 27 and run through July 29. According to a flyer on the Denison Live Facebook page, there will be a new artist and opener each Friday night, with lots of local artists on the line up.

