Sources: Trump plans to endorse JD Vance for US Senate
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Former President Donald Trump is set to endorse JD Vance for the Ohio United States Senate seat, according to NBC News .
JD Vance , a venture capitalist and author of “Hillbilly Elegy,” is running for the U.S. Senate seat in the Ohio Republican primary with a crowded running group to succeed retiring U.S. Sen. Rob Portman. Vance recently was endorsed by Ohio’s oldest and largest anti-abortion group, Ohio Right to Life .Ohio Senate poll: Gibbons over Mandel in GOP; Ryan dominates Democratic field
Former President Trump will be holding a rally on Saturday, April 23 in Delaware County , according to an announcement from his leadership PAC Save America.
Trump has been rumored to be taking a step toward another bid for the White House in 2024.
Former President Donald Trump is leading President Joe Biden in a hypothetical 2024 match-up, according to a new Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll survey released exclusively to The Hill on March 29.
