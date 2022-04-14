Salomone: One of each

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Growing up, my family had the most beautiful garden. We had everything from roses and tulips to a lush vegetable patch and multiple fruit trees; to say my family has a green thumb would be an understatement. However, as much as it pains me to admit this, I did not inherit said green thumb (R.I.P. to my fiddle leaf fig tree — Keanu Leaves, I still miss you). That being said, a space doesn’t feel complete to me without a little greenery. So what’s a black-thumbed girl to do? Well, there are a couple of ways I’ve gone about this over the years — namely with the help of faux plants and touches of green throughout my home — but recently, I came across what might just be the greatest intersection of plants and decor: Green Philosophy Co.’s Plant Throw Pillows.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 28 DAYS AGO