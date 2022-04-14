ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Salomone: One of each

By Michael Salomone Vail Valley Anglers
Vail Daily
Vail Daily
 1 day ago
April is an odd month in the Colorado high country. The recent snowstorm that locked up the valley, shut schools and wreaked havoc on Interstate 70 is evidence of that fact. Anglers dealing with weather-influenced fishing conditions would be in a good position if they carried one fly from each major...

Up-lifting news: Sunlight Mountain Resort closes out record season with details on summer events, construction plans

Coming off the mountain with a second season of record-breaking revenues, Sunlight Mountain Resort wrapped up the year with a round of cheers. “We’re really riding high at the end of this season,” said Troy Hawks, Sunlight’s marketing and sales director. “There are a couple years in the ’90s that go down as our absolute best attended season, but this season was our strongest visitation in the last couple decades.”
Interior Department may limit Lake Powell water releases

In an effort to protect the infrastructure at Lake Powell and the ability of Glen Canyon Dam to generate electricity, the U.S. Department of the Interior may keep nearly a half million acre-feet of water in the Utah reservoir instead of releasing that water to the Lower Basin states of Arizona, California and Nevada this year as scheduled.
COLORADO STATE
Vail area snowpack gets a boost from recent storms

The snow this week has provided a nice boost to area snowpack, but the numbers are still lower than normal, and soil moisture remains very low. The latest data about the snow water equivalent in area snowpack shows a nice lift in this season’s graph lines. And those graph lines are still trending up — for now.
VAIL, CO
Voboril: Living life without walls

With our eyes we see outward, take in the external world. But it is our internal eye, the secondary vision with which we view our minds that reveals the most, troubles us the most. The organization of those innermost thoughts is the method by which we navigate the travails of...
LIFESTYLE
The Beacon Newspapers

The truth behind gardening proverbs

Yes, April showers do bring May flowers, though tulips tend to bloom in April. Photo by Lela Martin. Many gardeners rely on a proverb, an almanac or their grandmothers for gardening advice, while Master Gardeners are trained to convey information that is research-based. Here are a few adages with a...
VIRGINIA, IL
Phys.org

Common swifts use daily torpor to save energy during breeding season

A team of researchers from the University of Siegen's Institute of Biology in Germany, working with a colleague from Marburg University, also in Germany, has found that common swifts use daily torpor as a means of saving energy during their breeding season. In their paper published in the journal Biology Letters, the group describes their non-invasive study of the migratory birds and what they learned about their ability to save energy during cool nights in Europe during the breeding season.
ANIMALS
