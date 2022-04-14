Police investigating early morning shooting in Williamsport
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Williamsport Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured early Thursday morning.
According to police, the shooting occurred around 1:30 a.m. on the 400 block of Washington Blvd.
Crews were dispatched to the rear of the Brandon Cafe after shots were heard in the area. Upon arrival, a 37-year-old male was found with gunshot wounds, along with several vehicles that had been struck by gunfire.
The victim was taken for treatment at UPMC Susquehanna. Their injuries were said to be non-life threatening.
Anyone with information about the incident should contact Agt. Alexander at 570-327-7560 ext. 7640.
