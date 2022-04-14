ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Lubbock murderer faces victim’s family, receives prison sentence

By Julianna Russ, David Ewerz
everythinglubbock.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLUBBOCK, Texas – Michael Jimenez, 41, was sentenced to 40 years in state prison for the 2019 murder of 51-year-old Cristino Gil Ortiz. A judge ruled on Jimenez’s guilty plea for the murder Thursday morning. Jimenez submitted a guilty plea for the murder Monday, and...

www.everythinglubbock.com

Comments / 0

Related
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

‘Grim Reaper Rapist’ taken into custody

ARANSAS PASS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man dubbed the “Grim Reaper Rapist” was taken into custody after a several year investigation. Adrian Martinez, 38, was taken into custody after being linked to two rape cases in Aransas Pass, as well as a separate case near Houston. Police added that a “confirmed DNA specimen” was collected […]
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Complex

Former Co-Worker Who Killed Black Man on Camping Trip Will Not Face Charges, Victim’s Family: ‘Not Surprised’

After his death on Dec. 12, Pennsylvania’s Venango County District Attorney Shawn White announced at a press conference on Tuesday that Peter Spencer’s death was a result of self-defense under the state’s stand your ground law. Spencer’s family says they are “not surprised” by the announcement—describing his death as a "modern-day lynching."
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Man to Face the Death Penalty in 2021 Murder

SAN ANGELO, TX – 51st District Attorney Allison Palmer filed a motion in court last week confirming that the state will seek the death penalty against a San Angelo man accused of murder at the Nueva Vista apartments. According to court documents, on Mar. 23, Palmer submitted a notice to the court stating intention to seek the death penalty against 23-year-old David Rodriguez. "The State hereby provides formal, written notice of the Court and the Defendant that the State intends to seek the death penalty in the event of conviction in the above-styled cause," stated the notice. Rodriguez is…
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
County
Lubbock County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Lubbock, TX
Crime & Safety
Lubbock County, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Lubbock, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Man Arrested for Brutal Rape at Local Family Shelter

SAN ANGELO, TX – A San Angelo man was arrested on Wednesday after he was accused of brutally raping a woman at the local family shelter. According to court reports, on Mar. 28, officers with the San Angelo Police Department were dispatched to Shannon Medical Center downtown for the report of a sexual assault. When they arrived, the officers spoke with a woman who claimed that she had been raped while staying at San Angelo's family shelter. She claimed that the assault was committed by Joel Delacruz, 35, of San Angelo on Mar. 27. The victim told police that she was staying at the family…
SAN ANGELO, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Fugitive Friday: Sweetwater police looking for woman wanted for meth, false ID charges

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Sweetwater police are searching for a woman wanted for methamphetamine and false identification charges. Melinda Samia is wanted in Nolan County for Manufacture Delivery of a Controlled Substance and in Eastland County for Failure to Identify. Samia is known to be in Sweetwater, Loraine, and Eastland County. Anyone who knows of […]
SWEETWATER, TX
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Sentencing#Prison Guard
ABC Big 2 News

Shower argument leads to arrest

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he assaulted his girlfriend earlier this week. Edmundo Cobos III, 20, has been charged with Assault by Strangulation.  According to an arrest affidavit, around 8:15 p.m. on April 4, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to an apartment in the 5000 block […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Crime Stoppers searching for restroom intruder

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Midland Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of intruding on a woman in a restroom.  According to a Facebook post, on March 16, the man pictured below went into the women’s restroom at Home Depot and entered an occupied stall. The woman inside the […]
ABC Big 2 News

Missing Midland man found dead

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- According to the Midland Police Department, 25-year-old Nathaniel Machuca, who went missing earlier this month, was found dead Monday afternoon.  Around 1:00 pm on April 11, officers with MPD were dispatched to the vicinity of TX-349 after a body was found. That body was identified as Machuca. His cause of death is currently unknown. MPD said […]
MIDLAND, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Woman Faces Serious Prison Time After Indictment for Selling Methamphetamine

SAN ANGELO, TX – A nearly 40-year-old San Angelo woman is facing serious jail time after a grand jury indicted her for selling methamphetamine. According to court documents, on Mar. 9, a Tom Green County Grand jury indicted Amber Dawn Banks, aka Amber Barrera, 38, of San Angelo, for manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance.  The original arrest occurred on Jan. 12 at 11:30 p.m. Banks had city warrants and was recognized by an officer with the San Angelo Police Department near the area of Class Blvd.  The officer stopped Banks, confirmed the warrant, and placed her under arrest.…
SAN ANGELO, TX
The Independent

‘Disney Dad’ Anthony Todt found guilty of murdering his wife and children and living with their bodies

A Florida man has been found guilty of murdering his wife and children and killing their dog at their luxury home near Walt Disney World in 2019.Anthony Todt, 46, was sentenced to life in prison without parole by a court outside Orlando on Thursday, according to The Orlando Sentinel.After more than six hours of deliberations, the jury uninanimously convicted him of killing his wife Megan Todt, 42, their children Alek, 13, Tyler, 11, and Zoe, 4, and their dog Breezy.Judge Keith Carsten called Todt a “destroyer of worlds”, imposing four consecutive life sentences and saying: “Not one of those...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BigCountryHomepage

‘I don’t remember’: Abilene woman speaks from jail after Tuesday high-speed chase, officer-involved shooting

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene woman who was arrested after a high-speed chase and officer-involved shooting Tuesday night in the Big Country says she doesn’t remember how she landed in jail. Law enforcement officers are gathering information about Tuesday night’s capture of a driver after a high-speed chase that ended in Merkel.  According […]
ABILENE, TX
KCBD

Motorcyclist identified in Saturday fatal Lubbock County crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified the driver killed in a crash on MLK, Jr. Blvd and 98th Street, early Saturday morning. The crash occurred around 7:25 a.m., at the intersection of County Road 2500 (Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd), and County Road 7200 (98th street).
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy