ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Guess Which Generation Wants Sustainable Clothes the Most?

By Catherine Salfino
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yvyis_0f9QsIZu00

Click here to read the full article.

When it comes to sustainable shopping, consumers have preferences regarding what they’d like to buy. And industry experts say opportunity awaits the retailers that truly hear and respond to customer concerns, especially the Millennial and Gen Z generations .

“As consumers, they often put their wallets where their values are , stopping or initiating relationships based on how companies treat the environment, protect personal data, and position themselves on social and political issues,” states the Deloitte Global 2021 Millennial and Gen Z Survey, “ A Call for Accountability and Action .” The firm says it’s not unexpected that those two age groups “are actively seeking to influence policy and business actions on matters that are important to them, including environmental issues, inequality and discrimination. They see each at a tipping point and seem eager to provide the necessary push to hold institutions accountable, in order to bring about change.”

While younger consumers are more concerned about sustainability, they’re not alone. First Insight partnered with the Baker Retailing Center at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania on a consumer sustainability report. It found that “a profound sustainability knowledge gap exists” between the nation’s top retail executives and consumers. This, writes First Insight’s Gretchen Jezerc, senior vice president of marketing, “presents opportunities for retailers not only to bolster their reputations and enhance consumer loyalty, but also to increase profits.”

The First Insight/Baker Retailing Center report found two-thirds of consumers say they would pay more for sustainable products , while two-thirds of retailers believe consumers would not be willing to do so. It also found nearly three-quarters of consumers value product sustainability over brand name. Ironically, 94 percent of retailers believe the opposite, saying brand name would be more important to consumers.

“This report clearly demonstrates that retailers are leaving money on the table,” states First Insight’s Greg Petro, CEO. “Brands and retailers must listen to the voice of the customer on issues as critical as sustainability. Consumers want more than performative measures from retailers and brands when it comes to ESG (environmental, social and governance) priorities, which will only become more important as Gen Z grows in influence.”

In apparel, natural fibers are inherently perceived as more sustainable than synthetics, according to the Cotton Council International (CCI) and Cotton Incorporated 2021 Global Sustainability Study. The data shows “made with natural fibers like cotton” is a top consideration (43 percent) when consumers are determining the sustainability/environmental friendliness of an apparel item. Boomers are most likely to feel that way (56 percent), followed by Gen X (49 percent), Millennials (37 percent), and Gen Z (34 percent).

Most consumers (72 percent) are likely to look for apparel that is made from natural fibers such as cotton, wool, silk, etc., according to U.S. Sustainability Research. Boomers (80 percent) are especially likely to look for clothes made of natural fibers. They’re followed by Gen X (75 percent), Millennials (70 percent), and Gen Z (63 percent).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02ZFQn_0f9QsIZu00

Not only are consumers seeking natural fibers, they’re going out of their way to actively avoid certain textiles. About two-thirds of all consumers (64 percent) check the fiber content label before purchasing a garment to eschew clothes made from rayon, according to the U.S. Sustainability Research. Fibers such as viscose, lyocell, and modal are manmade fibers that start out as trees, and are then processed and chemically converted into rayon fibers. Every year, more than 120 million trees are cut down to produce rayon fiber. Concern about deforestation issues caused by rayon production (78 percent) is the number one fiber production related issue among consumers, especially among Gen X (83 percent). They’re followed by Millennials (81 percent), Gen Z (70 percent), and Boomers (56 percent, according to the U.S. Sustainability Research.).

While consumers say they prefer to avoid synthetics, just 29 percent say they regularly buy clothes made from sustainable, environmentally friendly, or natural materials, according to the U.S. Sustainability Research. Millennials (39 percent) made the biggest effort to buy eco-friendly clothes, followed by Boomers (27 percent), Gen X (24 percent), and Gen Z (21 percent).

But the dichotomy between what shoppers say they want to buy and what they end of purchasing may likely be due to a couple of factors: where they shop and the most popular type of fabrics used by today’s apparel brands. The top stores for clothes shopping are mass merchants like Target and Walmart (23 percent), according to the Cotton Incorporated Lifestyle Monitor Survey. That includes 19 percent of those aged 13-to-34 and 26 percent of those aged 35-to-70. Fast fashion stores like Zara, H&M, and Uniqlo are also popular among Gen Z and Millennial shoppers (11 percent). These stores are all known for their low-priced garments .

Now consider that most apparel today is made with polyester , which is derived from petroleum. As CFDA points out, polyester has “significant negative environmental impacts during production, use and disposal.” To wit, the Materials Systems Laboratory at Massachusetts Institute of Technology reports, polyester requires a large amount of energy to produce : In 2015, production of polyester textiles emitted 706 billion kg (or 778.2 million U.S. tons) of CO2e, or greenhouse gas emissions. That compared to 107.5 million tons of CO2e for cotton. Further, polyester microfibers are contributing to the microplastic pollution in the planet’s oceans and waterways.

A recent YPulse sustainability report found more than a third of Gen Z and Millennial shoppers say they “have changed the products they buy because of climate change, and nearly a third have changed the way they shop, as well.” But these younger consumers want brands to get involved in making a change. YPulse found 58 percent of Gen Z and 47 percent of Millennials want brands to create more eco-friendly products. Gen Z (51 percent) and Millennials (42 percent) also want brands to use eco-friendly business practices.

“Gen Z and Millennials want brands to help them be environmentally responsible when shopping. Over a third tell us they seek out eco-friendly products already,” the YPulse report states. “But their responses also show something else: Gen Z is more likely than Millennials to think brands should be taking many of these eco-friendly actions. Our data shows the younger generation doesn’t have the spending power to purchase all of the eco-friendly products they want, with 50 percent saying ‘I’d like to buy more eco-friendly products, but I care about price more.’ But clearly they are interested in environmentally conscious items and ultimately they want brands to provide them more eco-friendly options that are accessible to them.”

“Given that Gen Z (and their kids’ generations) will be the ones who will feel and see the long-term effects of climate changes, it makes sense that they would be the most concerned with how the crisis will impact their futures.”

The Cotton Incorporated Lifestyle Monitor Survey is an ongoing research program that measures consumer attitudes and behaviors relating to apparel, shopping, fashion, sustainability, and more.

For more information about the Lifestyle Monitor Survey, please visit https://lifestylemonitor.cottoninc.com/ .

More from Sourcing Journal Best of Sourcing Journal

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Carpet Wool Might Make a Better Performance Sock

Click here to read the full article. TMC Limited’s CEO explains how carpet wool can enhance the performance properties needed for socks, climbing shoes and other products. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalWoolmark Now Educating Fashion Insiders on Sustainable, Circular DesignWalmart Supplier Invests $100 Million in CAFTA Manufacturing ExpansionWoolroom Launches Washable Organic Wool Bedding LineBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

Vietnam Production Still Lagging, Shoe Imports Data Shows

Click here to read the full article. Top supplier China saw its imports into the U.S. jump 40.9 percent year to date to 282.88 pairs, after a 30.7 percent hike in 2021. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalFrom China to Nicaragua, US Apparel Imports SurgeNew Alarm Bells for Raw Materials PricesVietnamese Exports Could Be Linked to Forced LaborBest of Sourcing JournalAllbirds and Chinatown Market Upcycle Scraps Into Auctionable FashionSourcing Snapshot: Global Footwear Manufacturing and Trade
BEAUTY & FASHION
WTOK-TV

Gen Z considered the most financially illiterate generation

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - When it comes to understanding finances and money management, one generation is considered to be the least likely to understand it. That generation is Gen Z. A study done by George Washington University says Gen Z is considered to be the most financially illiterate, and some...
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cotton Incorporated#Economy#Fast Fashion#Generation Z#Textiles#First Insight
Sourcing Journal

Fast Retailing Plans Hundreds More Stores

Click here to read the full article. Theory turned in a notable performance, according to the Uniqlo owner’s first-half financial report. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalChina Aiming to Recycle 25 Percent of Textile Waste by 2025China Has 'No Intention' of Curbing Xinjiang Textile IndustryOcean Freight Rates Ease but Fog of War Darkens OutlookBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Shuffle Board: New Walmart CFO, Malouf Taps Two, Delta Apparel Names President

Click here to read the full article. Walmart Inc. named John Rainey as EVP and CFO, and Delta Apparel appointed Matt Miller as president of the Delta Group. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalWalmart, Kmart Close Doors as Dollar Stores Expand: Week AheadKohl's, Walmart Face Largest-Ever FTC Civic Penalty for Bogus Bamboo MarketingWalmart's Flipkart Alters IPO Timeline: ReportBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LIFESTYLE
Sourcing Journal

In India, Costly Cotton Import Tax Meets ‘Liquidity Crisis’

Click here to read the full article. Garment producers are asking the government to suspend the duty applied to cotton imports to alleviate shortages and cost pressures. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalEvrnu Develops Fiber Made From 100 Percent Textile WasteChina's BCI-Snubbing Cotton Sustainability Standard Goes Into EffectAfter Two Years of Covid, Consumers Still Feathering Their NestsBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

Which Brands Flunked Their PFAS Pledges?

Click here to read the full article. A new report takes a deep dive into how brands from Nike and Patagonia to Ralph Lauren and Victoria’s Secret fared with “forever chemicals.” This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalNike to Open Atlanta 'Technology Center' Early Next YearNike Scales Up Recycled Materials Across Performance StylesAdidas Tees Up Comfort-Food Collab as Tiger Woods Returns to GolfBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
India
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Walmart
Parade

Celebrate Earth Day 2022 With Five of Our Favorite Sustainable Brands

How do your purchases and at-home habits affect the environment at large? Harry Potter actress and Greenpeace ambassador Bonnie Wright has written Go Gently (Harvest, April 19, $25, gogently.earth), a crash course in climate-related topics and terminology and an actionable guide with tips and manageable changes you can make to live more sustainably. To help you celebrate Earth Day (April 22), we’ve gathered purpose-driven brands that offer eco-conscious goods and give-back initiatives.
ENVIRONMENT
WWD

Lands’ End Grows the Landscape for Luring Customers

Click here to read the full article. Lands’ End, furthering its strategy to expand the distribution of its all-American, classical-style fashion brand through third parties, goes on air for the first time tomorrow with the QVC video commerce selling channel. Lands’ End last October began selling digitally on qvc.com and has also been selling on amazon.com, kohls.com and at Kohl’s stores. Lands’ End is also said to be working on an arrangement with Target, though details of that were not available.More from WWDFIT Awards 2022 with Michael Kors and Aerin LauderNew Balance Bets Big on Sports, Fashion and Music With New...
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Keep It Cool: Hanes and LifeLabs Innovate in Innerwear

Click here to read the full article. The two companies leverage fabric technologies to keep wearers comfortable. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalLifeLabs Launches Thermally Efficient Bedding LinePuma Plunges Into Period-Panty MarketLycra Rolls Out Dual Comfort Technology for RTW, WovensBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

The Complicated World of Fashion Cores

Click here to read the full article. When fashion historians look back at quarantine fashion, they will undoubtedly see a deluge of loungewear, a dizzying amount of tie-dye and moments of half-hearted effort by office workers dressing professionally from the waist up for Zoom meetings. They will also find copious amounts of thematic trends—or “cores”—built around escapist fashion. “A ‘core’ is a niche fashion trend, often born from social media, that revolves around a very specific visual aesthetic,” said Brenda Otero, Lyst’s cultural insights manager. Benjamin Ayer, founder of Benjamin Bellwether Consulting, likens cores to an essence, though to anyone older than...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

Better Cotton Re-Shapes IDH Partnership

Click here to read the full article. IDH and Better Cotton said they are committed to building a cotton sector that promotes climate-resilient approaches. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalIs Fashion Ready for SEC's Carbon Disclosure Mandate?OCA Reports 350% Rise in Organic Cotton FarmersConsumers Name Their Top 5 Sustainable Fashion CompaniesBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
BEAUTY & FASHION
Sourcing Journal

Ever Evolving Talks by Calik Spark Outside-the-Box Ideas

Click here to read the full article. The best way for the denim industry to move forward after two years of unprecedented challenges is to come together and “determine our path for the future,” said Serhat Karaduman, Calik Denim CEO. Ever Evolving Talks by Calik Denim wants to be the catalyst for this conversation. Following a pandemic-forced hiatus, the Turkish mill’s event will return to Amsterdam April 19 at Theater Amsterdam. The series, which launched in 2018, brings together leaders from the fashion world with influential figures from a variety of global disciplines and sectors to share their “pioneering experiences and contrasting...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

McKinsey Has 3 Tips for Winning at Off Price

Click here to read the full article. The consulting firm examined what’s ahead for off-price retail and how brands can leverage the channel to their benefit. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalCambodia: Southeast Asia's Green Manufacturing Capital?EU Winter Sports Brands Come Together to Support CircularityWhat Are Europe's Busiest Shopping Destinations?Best of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Inflation Investigation: How High and Who’s at Risk?

Click here to read the full article. Shopping online for clothing costs a whole lot more. Find out what’s happening with inflation and which retailers are in the line of fire. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalPlenty to Ponder for Kohl's as Bidding War IntensifiesScotch & Soda to Open 20 More Stores in 6 MonthsKohl's, Walmart Face Largest-Ever FTC Civic Penalty for Bogus Bamboo MarketingBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

7 Innovators Join Fashion for Good’s 2022 Asia Innovation Program

Click here to read the full article. The innovators joining the program are Picvisa, Gaiacel, AN Herbals, Fermentech Labs, Sodhani Biotech, Vaayu and UKHI Hemp Foundation. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalJust How Big Is the Market for Next-Gen Leather and Biomaterials?Biodegradable Vegan Sneaker Taps Hemp, Tencel and Algae-Based FoamWhat to Know About Everlane's Alt-LeatherBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

Lululemon ‘Like New’ Goes Nationwide

Click here to read the full article. Lululemon is expanding its recommerce program across the United States following the success of a two-state pilot. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalIkea Makes Buy Back & Resell PermanentPacsun and Wrangler Venture Into ResaleNike and Lululemon Benefit From Gen Z's Athletic AppetiteBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
BEAUTY & FASHION
Sourcing Journal

Robotics and Digital Apparel Company Unspun Now a B Corp

Click here to read the full article. Coming off the heels of a $7.5 million funding round, robotics and digital apparel company Unspun has achieved B Corp status, joining the likes of ethical denim brands including Outland Denim and Good American that have met the highest verified standards of social and environmental performance. The brand’s B Corp certification affirms its mission to use the power of business to build a more inclusive and sustainable economy. Administered by the nonprofit B Lab, B Corp certification measures corporate performance across governance, workers, customers, community and the environment. The certification aligns with the company’s founding...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
261K+
Views
ABOUT

A hub of global news and information, relied upon by leaders in the textile, soft goods, and apparel industries.

 https://sourcingjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy