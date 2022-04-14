ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'We're devastated about what's going on': Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham break their silence after $3.5m wedding as couple reveal they asked for donations to Ukraine in lieu of gifts

By Sean O'grady For Mailonline
 1 day ago

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham have broken their silence following their lavish Florida wedding .

The couple exchanged vows at Nicola's billionaire father Nelson's $103m (£79m) compound in Palm Beach last Saturday in a $3.5m (£2.67m) wedding.

Sharing a photo of herself and her father, 79, during the big day, Nicola, 27, said she and Brooklyn, 23, are 'devastated' by the war in Ukraine and asked for donations to charity CARE International to aid relief in the country, in lieu of wedding gifts from their guests.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LXUo8_0f9QsAW600
Giving: Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham have broken their silence following their lavish Florida wedding as the actress asked for donations to Ukraine in lieu of gifts

Taking to Instagram Stories, she wrote: 'My dad spoke about this in his wedding at our wedding.

'Me and Brooklyn are devastated about what is going on in Ukraine and have asked for donations to CareOrg in lieu of wedding gifts. Anything helps.'

She also shared a link to the newlyweds' fundraiser for fans wishing to join guests in donating.

Last month it emerged Brooklyn's parents David and Victoria Beckham have pledged £1million to provide immediate aid to the people of Ukraine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ib5Fh_0f9QsAW600
Support: Nicola, 27, said she and Brooklyn, 23, are 'devastated' by the war in Ukraine and asked for donations to charity CARE International to aid relief in the country, in lieu of wedding gifts from their guests

The retired footballer, 46, launched an emergency appeal via his 7 Fund for UNICEF to help provide support to children affected in the war-torn country.

And sources close to the couple revealed to MailOnline, David and Victoria have donated £1million of their own money to the charity initiative.

Their pal said: 'David and Victoria personally donated £1m to the emergency appeal set up via David’s dedicated 7 Fund for UNICEF. They wanted to do everything they could to help UNICEF in their work on the ground in Ukraine.

'David has been a Goodwill Ambassador for 17 years and raises millions a year to support UNICEF and their work for children around the world.

'This is in addition to the projects he funds under the umbrella of his 7 Fund which aims to support children around the world, particularly girls realise their potential.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hWAvK_0f9QsAW600
Gorgeous: The couple exchanged vows at Nicola's billionaire father Nelson's $103m (£79m) compound in Palm Beach last Saturday in a $3.5m (£2.67m) wedding

The bride was walked down the aisle by her father Nelson to a string orchestra playing Songbird.

Her new sister-in-law, 10-year-old Harper Beckham, was among the flower girls, and her bridesmaids wore gowns crafted by tailor Joel Diaz.

Brooklyn wore a Dior suit, and as a gift to her new husband, Nicola sewed a bespoke label into his outfit.

He added a diamond lapel chain from Anita Ko - a gift from his new in-laws.

After the ceremony, guests enjoyed cocktails adorned with white cherry blossoms as a jazz quartet played, Vogue reported.

A 12-piece live band then took over the entertainment for the black-tie dinner organised by ALR Music.

The dinner was served in a marquee by the seafront, filled with spectacular floral arrangements from HMR Designs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V62zo_0f9QsAW600
Beautiful! As exclusively predicted by MailOnline, the couple wed under a flower-garlanded chuppah in traditional Jewish ceremony in honour of Nicola's Jewish heritage (pictured after they got engaged)

The team used garden roses layered with peonies, white ranunculus, spray roses and hydrangea, Vogue said.

The father of the groom gave a speech, reportedly crying and having to 'stop to take a breather'. He called the billion dollar heiress 'incredible'.

He 'shed a tear' while speaking about 'wanting to protect' his first son following his birth in 1999, according to onlookers.

A source told The Sun: 'He said he was sleeping on the hospital floor, holding the door shut because he didn't want to let anyone get in.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I3H6X_0f9QsAW600
Loved up: The newlyweds then had their first dance to Elvis's classic 'Only Fools Rush In', performed by South African ALR Music artist Lloyiso

'David got a lump in his throat and had to stop and take a breather to regain his composure, but it was a very sweet speech.'

He's thought to have added of Nicola: 'We love you so much. We are excited that you'll be part of the family.'

Brooklyn's best men, his brothers Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 17, delivered speeches.

The newlyweds then had their first dance to Elvis's classic 'Only Fools Rush In', performed by South African ALR Music artist Lloyiso.

Guests including tennis legend Serena Williams, TV chef Gordon Ramsay and Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria could clearly be seen enjoying cocktails.

Brooklyn and Nicola have both adopted Peltz as their middle names since their marriage - with the pair now known as Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham.

Comments / 0

State
Florida State
MIAMI, FL
