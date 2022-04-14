ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgeland, MS

National Child Abuse Awareness Month

By Rachel Hernandez
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22zOY3_0f9Qr9gP00

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month. A local physician stressed the importance of speaking up about child abuse.

The Federal Child Abuse Prevention and Treatment Act defines child abuse and neglect as a recent act or failure to act on the part of a caretaker, which results in death, serious physical or emotional harm, sexual abuse or exploitation.

Three injuries reported from severe storms in Mississippi on April 13

Dr. Timothy Quinn, of Quinn Healthcare in Ridgeland, said he’s witnessed “too many cases” of child abuse in his 19 years of practice. He said sometimes the child won’t be with the abuser when they come in. Instead, they will be with their grandmother or someone else other than the abuser.

Quinn added that a person can be held liable if they are aware a child is physically or emotionally abused and they don’t speak up.

He recommended staying aware and paying attention to your kids. He also recommended sitting down, asking questions and engaging with your child.

Child abuse can be reported to the Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services online .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Three women charged in Vicksburg shooting

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A Vicksburg woman was arrested in connection to a shooting that left one woman hospitalized on Tuesday, April 12. The Vicksburg Post reported the shooting happened around 12:00 a.m. on Halls Ferry Road. Three women are accused of attacking another woman. Anitra Miller, 19, allegedly shot a woman in her abdomen […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

2 charged with capital murder in Scott County

FORREST, Miss. (WJTV) – Two men have been charged with capital murder and aggravated assault in connection to a deadly shooting that happened on February 17, 2022, in Forrest. According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Matthew Deon Hickman, 22, of Louisville and Jacari J Broom, 22, of Lake, broke into a home on Sparksville Road […]
SCOTT COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Ridgeland, MS
Crime & Safety
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
City
Ridgeland, MS
RFT (Riverfront Times)

After Latest Inmate Death, Missouri Prison System Called 'Out of Control'

The Missouri Department of Corrections confirmed that an inmate died Sunday morning at the violence-plagued prison in Bonne Terre, Missouri. MODOC spokeswoman Karen Pojmann did not release the cause of death, but Missouri Prison Reform Executive Director Lori Curry told the RFT it came as the result of a violent attack.
BONNE TERRE, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Abuser#Quinn Healthcare
Dallas Weekly

New Report Reveals that Black and Latinx Youth are 50 Percent More Likely to Face Juvenile Incarceration than their White Peers

Two kindergarteners in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, tried their best to pick a fight, throwing feeble punches at an older and much larger boy who insulted one of their mothers. Police, having seen the fight online, couldn’t determine which boys were part of these mundane events but arrested 11 other kids – all were Black and all of them in elementary school – who purportedly were there and watched the fight unfold.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WJTV 12

Man faces felony charges in Hinds County jail contraband bust

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Madison man faces felony charges for allegedly throwing contraband over the fence of the Raymond Detention Center and running from deputies on Thursday, April 14. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said a deputy noticed a grey Dodge Challenger near the fence of the facility. The deputy recognized the car […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJTV 12

Two arrested, 25 kilos of drugs recovered in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies recovered 25 kilos of drugs during a traffic stop on Thursday, April 14, and two women were arrested. Deputies said they saw a 2020 Jeep Gladiator driving carelessly on Interstate 59 North around 10:15 p.m. The driver consented to a search of the car initially, then rescinded. […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
The Independent

Inmate charged with murder 40 years after Georgia slaying

In a case that went unsolved for four decades, a grand jury in Georgia indicted an inmate on murder charges in the 1982 killing of a young Army soldier found fatally shot by a roadside weeks after she was last seen leaving her barracks.Authorities announced that a grand jury in rural Chattahoochee County near the Georgia-Alabama line indicted 64-year-old Marcellus McCluster, already serving a life sentence for murder in an unrelated case, in the slaying of Rene Dawn Blackmore 40 years ago.The 20-year-old woman was an Army private stationed at Fort Benning when she vanished in April 1982. Her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WJTV 12

Vicksburg leaders discuss suspension of two police officers

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen held a special meeting regarding the recent suspension of two police officers. Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones said the two cases are separate. Once case involved a booking officer, who was put on suspension for violating department policies. The second case involved an officer […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Suspect wanted in Jackson church burglary

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are searching for a man wanted in connection to a church burglary was happened on Wednesday, April 13. Police said New Dimensions International Church on Alta Woods Boulevard was burglarized overnight. Anyone with information about the suspect can call the Jackson Police Department at (601)-960-1278 or Crime Stoppers at […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Which local restaurants are open for Easter Sunday?

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Families in the Jackson-metro area will celebrate Easter 2022 with Easter egg hunts, taking pictures with the Easter Bunny and attending Sunday services. Some will want to find a place to eat on Easter Sunday after enjoying the festivities. While many restaurants may be closed on Easter Sunday, the following local […]
JACKSON, MS
KTBS

Colorectal Cancer Awareness month

SHREVEPORT, La. - March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. Here's information from our partner at Willis Knighton about the process and benefits of Neoadjuvant Treatment.
SHREVEPORT, LA
WJTV 12

Local restaurants that got a “C” food inspection grade

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) regularly inspects food service establishments for safe food handling practices. Inspectors grade food facilities on an A, B and C scale. Any food facility that poses an immediate threat to health is closed until it’s safe to reopen. What kind of establishments are inspected? […]
FLOWOOD, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy