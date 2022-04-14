ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billie Eilish goes to Springfield! Singer gets the cartoon treatment and enjoys jam session with Lisa Simpson on the saxophone for new special

By Christine Rendon For Dailymail.com
 1 day ago

A new short starring Billie Eilish and Lisa Simpson is headed to Disney+.

The streamer announced The Simpsons: When Billie Met Lisa, a short debuting on the platform on April 22.

'@BillieEilish is coming to Springfield!!' Disney+ tweeted on Thursday.

Teaming up! A new short starring Billie Eilish and Lisa Simpson is headed to Disney+

The show will also star Billie's older brother and collaborator, Finneas Eilish.

In When Billie Met Lisa, Lisa is discovered by the siblings while searching for a quiet location to practice playing her saxophone.

'The duo then invite Lisa to Billie's studio for a special jam session,' according to Variety.

Billie is certainly not the first musical artist to appear on The Simpsons.

Discovering a new talent: In When Billie Met Lisa, Lisa is discovered by the siblings while searching for a quiet location to practice playing her saxophone; pictured performing at The Grammys 
Out of this world: The Eilish episode is the fourth in a series of Simpsons shorts, which has included the Marvel-themed episode The Good, The Bart, and The Loki 

Paul McCartney, Cyndi Lauper, Dolly Parton, Elton John, Britney Spears, and even Justin Bieber, and Bad Bunny are just a fraction of artists to appear on the series over the years.

Billie's episode is the fourth Simpsons short to be released in a series of shorts made exclusively for Disney+, according to Variety.

So far the collection has included the Star Wars centered episode Maggie Simpson In The Force Awakens From Its Nap and the Marvel themed, The Good, The Bart, and The Loki.

A step in the right direction: In addition to her Simpsons venture, Billie has also joined forces with Nike to release a new pair of Nike Air Force 1s and a line of apparel
Jamming out! 'The duo then invite Lisa to Billie's studio for a special jam session,' according to Variety

On the day Billie's short premieres, she will be preparing for her second Coachella performance.

Billie is among a star-studded list of musical acts heading to the music festival this year. Her concerts are scheduled for April 16 and April 23.

In addition to her Simpsons venture, Billie has also joined forces with Nike to release a new pair of Nike Air Force 1s and a line of apparel.

The collection will be released on her store website on April 25 and the Nike app SNKRS on April 24.

Music maker! On the day Billie's short premieres, she will be preparing for her second Coachella performance

