Michigan State

Why pruning your oak trees now is a big mistake

By Justine Lofton
The Saginaw News
The Saginaw News
 1 day ago
Springtime may seem a great time to outside with a chainsaw and prune everything in sight, but don’t make that mistake with your oak trees. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources asks property owners to “please wait” when it comes to pruning oak trees. From April 15 to July 15, the...

The Saginaw News

Saginaw, MI
The Saginaw News & MLive https://www.mlive.com/saginaw.

 https://www.mlive.com/saginaw-bay-city/

