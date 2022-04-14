ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Action Wellness hosting 32nd Dining Out for Life event

By Joe DiProsperos
South Philly Review
South Philly Review
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

A trio of local restaurants will be taking part in Action Wellness’ 32nd annual Dining Out for Life event on Thursday, April 28, to help raise money for those living with HIV in the Philly area. Aroma on 3rd, My Thai and Villa Di Roma are among the...

southphillyreview.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kingsport Times-News

Music on the Square to host fundraising event

JONESBOROUGH — Music on the Square is getting a jump on the season with a fundraising event on Friday, April 1, from 6-10 p.m. The event will feature live music from the Johnson City Jazz Collective. Heavy hors d’oeuvres and drinks will be provided by Main Street Café & Catering and Depot Street Brewing.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Robb Report

Where to Eat, Stay and Play on the Luxury Canouan Island

Click here to read the full article. Poised to become the “next Mustique”, Canouan has become a Caribbean hotspot. Here’s what to know before you go: When to Go Canouan is at its busiest over the winter holidays, but locals say that the best time to come is spring, between March and June. Winds are calmer, keeping waters less choppy, and the seaweed that tends to clog beaches early in the year has faded away. Transit Charter is the best option, but you can also fly commercial to a nearby hub and connect there. Book the Mandarin Oriental’s own six-seater jet for the...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Society
Philadelphia, PA
Food & Drinks
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Philadelphia, PA
Health
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Lifestyle
Robb Report

Lake Como’s Villa d’Este Hotel Is Turning 150. Here’s How You Can Join the Celebration.

Click here to read the full article. Few hotels in the world can say they’ve been operating since Ulysses S. Grant was president, so a sesquicentennial milestone deserves celebration. But when that hotel is Villa d’Este, a standard birthday party simply won’t do. Instead, in March the famous retreat on Italy’s Lake Como kicked off a year of special events, menus, programming and more, all culminating in another rare occasion: The hotel will remain open until January to host Christmas and New Year’s Eve festivities. Cue a mad scramble for bookings. It’s a fittingly grand roster of tributes to a...
LIFESTYLE
WISH-TV

Three of Cups Wellness hosts yoga event honoring Sping Equinox

Three of Cups Wellness is a brand consisting of two yoga teachers who also have a passion for hosting unique events, reading tarot cards, making art and connecting with the community. Their latest event features two of their favorite things, yoga and plants. This is in honor of Ostara, the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
KSST Radio

Dining Out With Diabetes

By JOHANNA HICKS, Texas AgriLife Extension Family & Community Health Agent, Hopkins County, [email protected]. The title actually has two meanings: 1) for persons who have diabetes, they take diabetes with them when dining out; 2) for persons with diabetes, there are some tips for dining out. When eating out, you do have choices. The following tips for eating healthfully in restaurants are based on suggestions from the National Diabetes Education Program.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
Apartment Therapy

These Are the 10 Most Beautiful Gardens In the World, According to Tourists

If you’re on the hunt for some travel inspiration in the coming months, there’s a good chance you’ll want to stop and smell the roses along the way. There’s no better way to do that than by strolling through nature, which is why one team of home experts sought out to discover the 10 most beautiful gardens in the world, sharing the most stunning public spaces from Morocco to Massachusetts.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Action Wellness#Thai#Villa Di Roma#Amfund#Exude#Philadelphia Gay News#Sunr
Vogue

“So Much Of Life Happens In Restaurants”: One Debut Author’s Love Letter To Dining Out

Like many Brits born in the mid-eighties, my earliest memory of dining in a “proper” restaurant was Pizza Hut. Ours was on Eltham High Street in south-east London, and it was my grandparents who took my siblings and me there – a special treat, every now and then. My granddad was a Communist-leaning docker who felt uncomfortable with anyone serving him, so of course he loved Pizza Hut, with its all-you-can-eat, serve yourself buffet. I hated pizza as a child, but who cared when you could eat a bowl of creamy potatoes, coleslaw, sweetcorn, croutons and bacon bits and call it a “salad”. I looked forward to nothing more than these early evening meals, the time spent with my nan and granddad, the crayons and colouring-in, the queuing for the Ice Cream Factory.
RESTAURANTS
Lowest Flight Fare

Now that overwater bungalows are here, don’t settle for usual accommodations

Can you imagine a vacation where crystal clear water is flowing under your room and you can hear the roaring waves while relaxing in your bed? How cool it sounds! Luckily, such a kind of vacation is possible in America if you aren’t a bustling city minion. There are several breathtaking, best overwater bungalows in America which you must visit atleast once in your lifetime.
ValleyCentral

PVAS to host vaccine and microchip event

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Join the Palm Valley Animal Society (PVAS) and Petco for a three-day free vaccine and microchip event. In a Facebook post, PVAS announced the event will take place from Friday, March 25 through Sunday, March 27 at Edinburg Municipal Park at 714 South Raul Longoria Road. Times for the event are […]
EDINBURG, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
HIV
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
South Philly Review

Fun for all at Stephen Girard Park

The smiles have returned to Stephen Girard Park. For the first time since 2019, Easter in Girard Park returned under sunny skies, giving parents a place to bring their children to enjoy the wonderment of the spring holiday season. The beautiful park in the Girard Estate section of South Philadelphia...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
South Philly Review

What makes a teacher unforgettable?

Recently, there was a question posted on Facebook (where else) that asked: Can you remember your fifth-grade teacher? I am sorry to say that my mind drew a complete blank. At the time I was attending Annunciation BVM School at 12th and Reed and which no longer exists. My teachers were all Immaculate Heart of Mary Sisters, so – except for height and weight – all looked alike.
EDUCATION
South Philly Review

Briefs: March 22nd, 2022

The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society announced that tickets are on sale for the Philadelphia Flower Show. The theme is In Full Bloom. The show will take place at Franklin Delano Roosevelt Park, 1500 Pattison Ave., from Saturday, June 11, through Sunday, June 19. For tickets, go to PHSonline.org/the-flower-show. KYL/D to perform...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Time Out Global

Kiff & Culture Food Tours

Courtesy of the folks at Kiff & Culture, a duo who started their adventure in South Africa before expanding to the tourist hot-spot and crystal haven, Byron Bay — you and your best food-friends can embark upon a three-day whirlwind tour of some of the most innovative, ecologically sound, and delicious food stops across the Northern Rivers. The food trail brings together some of the absolute best that the region has to offer, and it all starts with the eco-resort group, Crystalbrook.
FOOD & DRINKS
Time Out Global

Could these extravagant floating hotel pods be the future of travel?

If you get seasick easily, look away now. The future of hotel rooms is here – and it looks distinctly… choppy. Italian designer Pierpaolo Lazzarini has unveiled designs for a type of floating room called a Pearlsuite, which, at first glance, looks a little bit like a cross between a UFO and a pedalo.
TRAVEL
South Philly Review

Community Calendar: March 29, 2022

Vaccine Clinic – Universal Alcorn Charter School at 3200 Dickinson St. will host a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic. Children are welcome for walk-in vaccines from 1-4 p.m. Parents are welcome from 4-6 p.m. Parent/guardian consent is needed for children. March 31. Rock to the Future’s 9th annual Music for...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
South Philly Review

Pet of the Week: Bring Banjo into your home

Banjo is the quintessential old man, who like most older gentlemen enjoys wearing sweaters when it’s chilly and eating cheese. He can’t see or hear very well, because of that he startles easily. He is mostly a couch potato at home when inside. He enjoys sleeping in a big comfy dog bed the most. Sweaters and hoodies make him feel cozy, so he is good with clothes. He has not attempted to climb stairs or get on any furniture. He does not like to be contained in any way, so no crates or pens for this guy. He loves to go on walks and can hang for a while outside. He enjoys meeting other dogs on walks and really just ignores other people. Food is the way to his heart. He was neutered late in life, so he does like to mark things. In the house he wears a body band and he’s great about it. Accidents are few and far between, but he does need to adhere to a strict(ish) walk schedule four times a day, otherwise there will be accidents. Banjo may do well with dog friends or cats who aren’t very interested in him. He currently lives with overly friendly cats, and can get a bit snippy with them over food or if he is startled. He may do best with only adults or older kids who will respect his grumpy boundaries. He loves to give kisses and get butt scratches, but he has to be fully awake and aware of who is coming at him. He’s a complicated fellow with a lot of sweet quirks. To adopt this sweet gentleman, visit Morrisanimalrefuge.org.
PETS
South Philly Review

2 new exhibitions at Da Vinci

The Da Vinci Art Alliance will unveil two new exhibitions this week at its gallery at 704 Catharine St. Lia Huntington will explore how we sustain ourselves in a world full of destruction and how we can learn to use where we are in this age of the anthropocene to foster a sense of safety within ourselves through her exhibition Prayer Beads for the Anthropocene.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
South Philly Review

South Philly Review

Philadelphia, PA
1K+
Followers
989
Post
88K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News and Events in Philadelphia, PA

 https://southphillyreview.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy