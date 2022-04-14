ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Flush with cash: Rich New Yorkers demand bidets, brokers reveal

By Mark Ellwood
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jduUt_0f9QoDjl00
Life of the potty: Why bidets are flooding luxury residences. Arne Dedert/picture alliance via Getty Images; Zeckendorf Development LLC and Seventh Art; Hayes Davidson; Zeckendorf Development

Tush, tush. It was bidets or bust.

Compass agent Vickey Barron was showing a couple two apartments in a new luxury Manhattan development recently; they planned to knock them together to create a huge home. The pair wouldn’t budge on one detail, though: In each of the six bathrooms, from powder to master, they insisted the developer install bidets before they moved in.

“If we hadn’t accommodated that, I’m not sure they would have moved forward,” she said, “It was a non-starter.”

Barron’s clients were originally from Turkey, and she says that foreign buyers like them, are often baffled at their absence in luxury New York homes.

“They say, ‘You gave me a refrigerator the size of a walk-in closet, but there’s no bidet?’ ” she laughed. “But it’s so rare here. It goes back to what everyone is used to.”

Locals, at least historically, have pooh-poohed the piece of porcelain — but that is changing. Developments are popping up with these post-poop bonuses: the highest category of apartments at Robert A.M. Stern’s 520 Park Ave. features bidet in the master baths, and there are Toto bidet toilets in all primary baths at 555 West End Ave. Across the river, the Brooklyn Home Co.’s projects, like 488 Sterling Place and 137 4th Ave., have bidet-ready bathrooms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BZobA_0f9QoDjl00
Only the top units at 520 Park Avenue get bidets.

Sales are soaring, at least according to Perry Hiiman of New York Kitchen & Bath. In 2020, they rose 400% year on year, and remain at record highs — no ifs, ands or butts.

Manufacturers continue to try to convert us: Market leader Toto, the Japanese firm which invented the combined bidet-toilet in 1980, just relaunched its line at CES in Las Vegas in January, touting the use of “e-water” — electrolyzed water that apparently is more sanitary and hygienic than Hudson River tap.

So what was the problem, and what’s changed? NYKB’s Perry Hiiman says the rump of the issue has always been cost. Installing a standalone bidet in a pre-war co-op building, for instance, often required laying new pipes all the way to the building risers to handle the extra water use; most models also require electricity, and so much of it that a dedicated line’s the only option.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oKdXK_0f9QoDjl00
Toto toilets are a selling point at 555 West End Ave.

The complex install needs more than just a plumber — contractors and electricians are vital, too. “When they realize all the cost, they just say no,” he says of most clients. Space is a question, too: Even in luxury condos, no inch is wasted, so better to big up the shower than squeeze in a bidet.

Another hitch, bidets never improved resale value — they didn’t boost the bottom line, as it were. “They don’t sell apartments,” shrugs Wendy J. Sarasohn of Brown Harris Stevens, who recalls that off-plan buyers at 220 Central Park South could pick between a bidet and a bigger closet. “Ninety-nine percent of the purchasers opted for the closet.”

Earlier in her career, she handled the sale of the same apartment in 45 E. 80th St., a luxury building from the 1980s where bathrooms featured bidets as a gimmick. “Each time, it was used to store magazines. The first owner was an interior designer, so it was Architectural Digest and so on, and the last was an actor, so she had People.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V9FFr_0f9QoDjl00
Doodie-free shopping: New Yorkers like all-in-one toilet-bidet combos like Toto’s Washlet.

Sarasohn remains unconvinced of their appeal. “I’ve never had someone call me up and ask, ‘I have to have an apartment that has a bidet’ — New Yorkers are always on the go, even at bath times,” she continues. Adding an extra step to ablutions, it seems, is just a pain in the butt.

Yet there’s clearly a newfound market in New York, and it’s in part thanks to technology. It’s now easy to have an all-in-one bidet and toilet — think those Toto washlets — so avoiding the extra construction costs Hiiman mentioned.

Attachments which can be added to existing cisterns made it cheaper, quicker and easier to trial a device like this; various versions are offered by companies like GenieBidet, Omigo and Tushy, the Warby Parker of washing your unmentionables.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n6Gf0_0f9QoDjl00
A bowl market: Bidet sales rose 400% year over year in 2020 and remain at record highs, according to Perry Hiiman of New York Kitchen & Bath.

Bidets also sync up with the sustainability push that increasingly dominates culture, per Brooklyn Home Co.’s Bill Caleo.

“We believe in them to reduce toilet paper waste, so traditionally we’ve put an outlet behind all toilets,” he said, “It’s not an amenity that buyers really like to talk about openly on a walk-through of a new home. But we believe in bidets.”

Americans are so big on clean breath — you can buy sprays, mouthwash and Listerine strips.” Frankly, I like my other cheeks clean, too. You wash dishes before you put them away, so I want the dishwasher treatment.”

Anyone who bought a property from Caleo, of course, was sitting pretty in spring 2020, when toilet paper shortages became the pandemic’s first pop-culture punchline. Such scarcity was what first spiked bidet sales at New York Kitchen & Bath, says owner Perry Hiiman; they’ve never come down, and he now regularly installs them, mostly Toto and Duravit models. “It was crazy all across the board,” Hiiman says, “Electrical bidet seats are the hottest thing in the market right now.”

It isn’t just New York’s wealthiest who’ve swapped wiping for washing, either. Sotheby’s agent Carolina Buia Barefoot in Jupiter, Fla., says that bidets are becoming the hottest bathroom amenity there; she often works with developer Dan Reedy, of Onshore Construction, who built homes for Kid Rock, Celine Dion and others. Now, he incorporates hybrid bidet-toilets in at least 50% of his new builds.

“Younger buyers aren’t only open to one — they want a bidet, particularly the combination ones,” Buia Barefoot said, noting that she’s renovating her own home and has added bidets to three of the six bathrooms.

Carolina was raised between Italy and Venezuela, so she has a different perspective on bidets by nature, of course. But she points out that life is slower in SoFla, of course, and home footprints larger, avoiding most of New York’s hurdles around installing them.

“Americans are so big on clean breath — you can buy sprays, mouthwash and Listerine strips,” she laughed. “Frankly, I like my other cheeks clean, too. You wash dishes before you put them away, so I want the dishwasher treatment.”

Comments / 0

Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Scarlett Johansson 'sells New York penthouse at a loss'

Scarlett Johansson has sold her penthouse in Manhattan at a loss. The 37-year-old actress acquired the two-bedroom, two-bathroom property for $2.1 million in 2008, and she's now sold the penthouse for $1.87 million, according to the New York Post newspaper. Scarlett put the property on the market nearly two years...
mansionglobal.com

A Look at New York’s Gilded Age and Its Lavish Mansions

Following the end of the Civil War in 1865, new wealth began to amass in the U.S., creating the era known as the Gilded Age. Opulence was prevalent, especially in New York society, with industry titans like John D. Rockefeller, Andrew Carnegie and the Vanderbilts as the faces of the emerging new money.
REAL ESTATE
mansionglobal.com

What Happened to the Gilded Age Mansions of New York City?

The Charles M. Schwab mansion on Riverside Drive. HBO’s hit series “The Gilded Age,” set in 1880s Manhattan, was filmed at a number of historic mansions dating back to the famously ostentatious era. But most are located in Newport, R.I., or Troy, N.Y., according to an HBO spokeswoman—virtually no filming took place in Manhattan.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Business
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Real Estate
Time Out New York

New Yorkers react to Angel's Share closing

Last week, following a tweet by The New York Times city correspondent Alex Vadukul, rumors began to swirl about the imminent closing of Angel's Share, the legendary speakeasy by Astor Place that opened back in 1993. Nestled behind Japanese restaurant Village Yokocho, through an unmarked door on the second floor...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

‘My tenants are not paying rent’: NYC landlord posts huge sign over ‘being owed $17k’

A frustrated New York landlord has posted a huge sign on a property calling out his tenants for allegedly owing him $17,000 in rent.“My tenants on the first floor are not paying rent,” reads the sign on the building owned by landlords Calvin and Jean Thompson in Queens.The couple have owned the two-family home since 1989 and say they are in the process of evicting the tenants in Queens Housing Court, according to The New York Post.In the meantime, the large sign can be seen by drivers on the city’s busy Belt Parkway and has featured in a TikTok video...
POLITICS
96.1 The Breeze

New Yorkers Relocate to This State the Most

There are quite a few reasons why a New Yorker might consider leaving the Empire State, but have you ever wondered where those turncoats are moving to?. Newly released data from the US Census Bureau paints an interesting picture of how people have migrated across the country over the last few years. New York State, which lost a seat in Congress due to the slowed population growth, has seen soem siginficant changes in resident counts lately.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Celine Dion
The Independent

Judge allows Trump Organisation to keep golf course in the Bronx in ruling against NYC

A judge on Friday rejected New York City’s appeal and ruled that the Trump Organisation can continue to operate a city-owned golf course in the Bronx. New York City authorities had ended the organisation’s contract to operate the Ferry Point golf course last February – in the aftermath of the 6 January 2021 Capitol riots. It had said at that time the Trump brand was “synonymous with an insurrection against the federal government”, and thus destroyed the golf course’s ability to draw “professional tournament-quality events”.The city had, around the same time, also cancelled the company’s contracts to run two ice...
GOLF
Reuters

N.Y. lawyer used law firm as 'personal gold mine,' prosecutors charge

(Reuters) - A New York lawyer stole more than $1.2 million from his law firm and spent it on a diamond-encrusted Cartier watch, a $57,000 diamond ring, family credit card bills and other personal expenses, Manhattan prosecutors said Wednesday. Arthur Cohen, 71, was charged with 35 counts including grand larceny,...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brokers#Bidet#Nine Percent#New Yorkers#Compass#The Brooklyn Home Co#New York Kitchen Bath
bloomberglaw.com

As Companies End Vaccine Mandates, Workers Are Becoming Enraged

A third of employers with mandates say they’re dropping them. that’s hiring unvaccinated workers again. Nearly a third of employers who previously required Covid shots have dropped or plan to drop the requirement, according to a forthcoming survey. Yet as virus rates appear to ebb and companies loosen...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Q 105.7

Could New Yorkers See a Gas Stimulus Check?

The word "stimulus" could be entering our vocabulary once again and this time it could be helping us at the pump. Over the last few years, you may have worked from home for a small stretch. There's a chance it could have been even longer. Some New Yorkers are just now returning to the office after 2 years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many of us are driving every day for the first time in years and the return to work couldn't have happened at a worse time. Even if you commute to work just 3 days a week, you're feeling the pain at the pump.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
CES
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Q 105.7

Why is a New York Yankees’ Employee Suing the Mayor of NYC?

Weeks after making the decision to allow professional athletes to play home games in New York City regardless of vaccination status, New York City Mayor Eric Adams is in hot water, once again. NYC Mayor Adams Facing Lawsuit from Yankees' Employee. Virginia Alleyne has filed a class-action lawsuit against New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOXBusiness

JPMorgan Chase plans 60-story NYC tower as new 'all-electric' HQ

JPMorgan Chase & Co. announced a major investment in New York City office space Thursday, with plans to build a 60-story building to be its global headquarters. The tower will be New York City's largest all-electric skyscraper – at 1,388 feet – and will rely on a hydroelectric power source that will be 100% run by renewable energy.
ECONOMY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
23K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy