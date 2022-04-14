Billie Eilish, FINNEAS to Guest Star on Special ‘Simpsons’ Short on Disney+

Click here to read the full article.

From neon green hair to comically large designer sweatsuits, Billie Eilish has made quite a few fashion statements throughout her career. Now, she’s going in a new direction: yellow.

As announced Thursday (April 14), the 20-year-old singer-songwriter will get Simpsonified in a Disney+ special episode of The Simpsons arriving April 22, which will also star her brother and producer, FINNEAS, who tweeted that visiting Springfield was a “bucket list” item for him. A press release reportedly described the short, titled “When Billie Met Lisa,” as telling the story of how animated jazz icon Lisa Simpson spontaneously bumps into the Grammy-winning siblings.

“Lisa Simpson is discovered by chart-topping artists Billie Eilish and FINNEAS while searching for a quiet place to practice her saxophone,” it read. “Billie invites Lisa to her studio for a special jam session she’ll never forget.”

It’s only fair that Lisa should get a famous musical friend, as her brother Bart already got to hang out with The Weeknd when he guest starred as Orion Hughes in a March episode of the television series. In the episode (“Bart the Cool Kid”), Orion helped Bart learn how to be cool while Homer tried to convince other neighborhood dads to adopt The Weeknd’s character’s style.

The Simpsons has had quite a few musician cameos over the course of its 33 seasons. Johnny Cash, Paul McCartney, James Brown, Britney Spears, Justin Bieber, Tony Bennett, Michael Jackson, Lady Gaga, Ed Sheeran and many more have all crossed through Springfield at some point.

See what Billie Eilish looks like as a Simpsons character in the poster for “When Billie Met Lisa” below.