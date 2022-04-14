ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Billie Eilish, FINNEAS to Guest Star on Special ‘Simpsons’ Short on Disney+

By Hannah Dailey
Billboard
Billboard
 1 day ago

Click here to read the full article.

From neon green hair to comically large designer sweatsuits, Billie Eilish has made quite a few fashion statements throughout her career. Now, she’s going in a new direction: yellow.

As announced Thursday (April 14), the 20-year-old singer-songwriter will get Simpsonified in a Disney+ special episode of The Simpsons arriving April 22, which will also star her brother and producer, FINNEAS, who tweeted that visiting Springfield was a “bucket list” item for him. A press release reportedly described the short, titled “When Billie Met Lisa,” as telling the story of how animated jazz icon Lisa Simpson spontaneously bumps into the Grammy-winning siblings.

“Lisa Simpson is discovered by chart-topping artists Billie Eilish and FINNEAS while searching for a quiet place to practice her saxophone,” it read. “Billie invites Lisa to her studio for a special jam session she’ll never forget.”

It’s only fair that Lisa should get a famous musical friend, as her brother Bart already got to hang out with The Weeknd when he guest starred as Orion Hughes in a March episode of the television series. In the episode (“Bart the Cool Kid”), Orion helped Bart learn how to be cool while Homer tried to convince other neighborhood dads to adopt The Weeknd’s character’s style.

The Simpsons has had quite a few musician cameos over the course of its 33 seasons. Johnny Cash, Paul McCartney, James Brown, Britney Spears, Justin Bieber, Tony Bennett, Michael Jackson, Lady Gaga, Ed Sheeran and many more have all crossed through Springfield at some point.

See what Billie Eilish looks like as a Simpsons character in the poster for “When Billie Met Lisa” below.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
HOLAUSA

Camila Cabello kills her Saturday Night Live performance

Camila Cabello has had a big weekend. The singer released her awaited record “Familia” and was Saturday Night Live’s musical guest, in an episode hosted by Jake Gyllenhaal. RELATED: Camila Cabello shares a touching essay about body insecurity Camila Cabello and Willow Smith...
MUSIC
Billboard

Crypto’s Celebrity Whisperer Plans to ‘Leverage’ Bieber, Drake & More to Drive NFTs to Mainstream

On any given day, Ivan Soto-Wright could be cuddling up to Paris Hilton’s pooches at her estate, dancing behind Kygo’s DJ booth at a club in Miami, shooting the shit with Elon Musk, tossing back Bud Lights with Post Malone, hopping on a plane to Lil Baby’s couch, or FaceTiming with Snoop Dogg in the studio. In all instances, he’s talking crypto.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jackson
Person
Finneas
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Megan Fox
Person
Paul Mccartney
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Johnny Cash
Person
James Brown
Person
Homer
Person
Britney Spears
Person
Tony Bennett
Billboard

Machine Gun Kelly to Star in Stoner Comedy With Fiancee Megan Fox, Pete Davidson & More

Click here to read the full article. Move over, Seth Rogen. A new king of stoner films is coming to town. As announced Thursday (April 14), Machine Gun Kelly will star in the upcoming Open Road Films project Good Mourning, a comedy he wrote and directed with fellow rap/punk genre-bender Mod Sun. The “Emo Girl” musician’s fiancée Megan Fox and best friend Pete Davidson are also included in the cast, which is rounded out by Becky G, Dove Cameron, Whitney Cummings, GaTa, Zach Villa, Jenna Boyd and Boo Johnson. Born Colson Baker, MGK will apparently play the leading role of London Ransom,...
MOVIES
thesource.com

[WATCH] Steve Harvey Thinks Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock Because “He Know He Can’t Do Nothing”

Many people have weighed in on the infamous slap Will Smith laid on comedian Chris Rock shortly before accepting his Oscar for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith. Many people supported Smith in the move to protect the honor of his wife, but fellow comedian/talk show host Steve Harvey says that Will Smith should’ve and could’ve handled it another way.
CELEBRITIES
Hypebae

Charli XCX's Album 'Crash' Is "Extremely Pop" but Also "Dark in Many Ways"

Charli XCX typically never follows the rules, especially when it comes to her music. However, for her album, Crash, she purposely stuck to the stereotypes. “I wanted to lean in as much as possible to the nature of a stereotypical major label recording artist,” she told Entertainment Weekly. “I wanted to work with multiple collaborators across all the songs. I wanted to write in L.A. I wanted to feel that full pop-writing camp kind of feeling of creating a record.”
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Simpsons#Guest Star#Orion Hughes
The Independent

Scott Disick says Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s relationship has allowed him to finally ‘move on’

Scott Disick has admitted that his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, and Travis Barker’s relationship has allowed him to finally “move on”.During the premiere episode of The Kardashians, the 38-year-old socialite said that he had a false hope of “getting back together” with Kardashian.However, seeing her with Barker made it clear that she was happy and “in a real thing” with him. “For the first time in my life, it’s finally starting to change,” Disick said. “Now that Kourtney’s got her life with Travis, as hard as it is, it does give me a place to finally be able to move...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kim Kardashian reveals she wanted Kanye West to be her musical guest on Saturday Night Live

Kim Kardashian has revealed that she contemplated having Kanye West join as her musical guest when she hosted Saturday Night Live in October, 2021.The reality TV star filed for divorce from her ex-husband in February of last year and has since seen a number of social media attacks against her by her former partner. However, on Thursday 14 April’s premiere episode of The Kardashians – which follows the billionaire sisters – Kardashian discussed the idea of having West feature on SNL with her. “I’m kind of going back and forth since Kanye’s album is out. Do I want him...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Beyonce, Billie Eilish, Finneas, & Reba McEntire Will Perform At Oscars: Report

Just 24 hours after rumors surfaced that Beyoncé was in talks to perform at the Academy Awards this weekend, confirmation has been delivered. Variety fired off a report this week claiming they spoke with sources that stated Bey was negotiating taking to the Oscars stage—sort of. The outlet reported that Beyoncé would be singing her King Richard track "Be Alive," possibly in a telecast performance from the Compton courts where Venus and Serena Williams practiced in their youths.
MUSIC
POPSUGAR

Billie Eilish's New Merch Is Exclusively Available at Coachella

After performing at the Grammys in a trench coat and scoring her first Oscar with her brother, Finneas, Billie Eilish is ready to treat her fans to something special at Coachella. Teaming up with Conan Gray, Eilish is launching a pop-up shop that will feature exclusive merchandise for Coachella attendees.
RETAIL
Billboard

Anitta’s Coachella 2022 Set Moved to Friday Slot

Click here to read the full article. Coachella has announced a slight update to its 2022 schedule. Anitta, who originally was scheduled to be performing on Saturday at this year’s festival, will now appear on the Coachella stage on Friday. The festival will take place over two weekends, April 15-17 and April 22-24, with Anitta taking the stage on April 15 and April 22. “Can’t wait, it’s gonna be insane!” Anitta tweeted with the update. Earlier this week, it was revealed that The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia are replacing Kanye West as headliners in the Sunday (April 17 and 24) slot of this...
ENTERTAINMENT
Billboard

Here Are the Lyrics to Shawn Mendes’ ‘When You’re Gone’

Click here to read the full article. Shawn Mendes wears his heart on his sleeve in his latest single, the sentimental “When You’re Gone.” The track, which debuts in the top 40 of this week’s Billboard Hot 100, at No. 38, seemingly addresses his breakup from fellow pop star Camila Cabello. In an Instagram video posted ahead of the song’s release, Mendes addressed how he felt alone following the split. “Who do I call when I’m in a panic attack?” he asks in the clip. “Who do I call when I’m, like, f—ing on the edge? That’s the reality that kind...
MUSIC
Billboard

Watch Olivia Rodrigo & Conan Gray Turn This Katy Perry Hit Into a Folky Duet

Click here to read the full article. Olivia Rodrigo and Conan Gray threw it back to Katy Perry‘s Teenage Dream bop “The One That Got Away” with a new onstage cover. On April 7, during Rodrigo’s stop at Vancouver’s Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre on her sold-out Sour Tour, Gray joined her to cover the song and turn it into a harmony-rich duet. “We’re so happy we can be together today!” Rodrigo told the audience after the “Maniac” singer came onstage. “If you know me and Conan, you know that our favorite thing to do is get in the car and play...
MUSIC
Billboard

You’re Going to ‘Love’ Kelly Clarkson Covering This Mellow Jonas Brothers Track: Watch

Click here to read the full article. Kelly Clarkson opened the Wednesday (April 13) episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show by performing “Leave Before You Love Me,” the Jonas Brothers‘ 2021 collaboration with Marshmello. For her rendition, the superstar stayed faithful to the original track’s mellow, midtempo groove while playing with its melody, singing, “Dancing on the edge, ’bout to take it too far/ It’s messing with my head, how I mess with your heart/ If you wake up in your bed, alone in the dark/ I’m sorry, gotta leave before you love me/ Ay, ay, leave before you love me.” It...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Mary J. Blige to Receive Icon Award at 2022 Billboard Music Awards

Click here to read the full article. Mary J. Blige will receive the Icon Award at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. The 10-time BBMA winner will also perform on the show. The BBMAs will broadcast live coast-to-coast from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 15. Blige is the 11th artist to receive the Icon Award, which recognizes outstanding artists who have achieved excellence on the Billboard charts and have made an indelible mark on music itself. Previous recipients have been Neil Diamond, Stevie Wonder, Prince, Jennifer Lopez, Celine Dion, Cher, Janet Jackson, Mariah Carey, Garth Brooks, and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Billboard

Billboard

975
Followers
1K+
Post
523K+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy