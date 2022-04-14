ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

2-year-old struck, killed while running at ice cream truck, Dallas police say

 1 day ago
DALLAS — A 2-year-old boy was struck and killed by an SUV Wednesday evening, the Dallas Police Department said. Just after 8:20 p.m., officers responded to the incident...

