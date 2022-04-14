Mount Aloysius College hosting free Healthcare camp for teens

CRESSON, Pa (WTAJ) — A free two-day healthcare camp is being offered to teens by Mount Aloysius College.

For students in grades 9 through 11, the inaugural Future Healthcare Leaders Camp will run on June 21 and 22 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day.

The camp is spondered by a grant from the UPMC Foundation and is free to attend. There are a limited number of sports for additional information and to sign up, visit their online website .

“This is the perfect opportunity for a student who might be interested in pursuing a career in healthcare. Students will follow a patient’s medical case through the healthcare system,” said Dr. David Haschak, Vice President for Academic Affairs at Mount Aloysius. “They’ll get real-world experience in our state-of-the-art labs as they work as a nurse, physical therapist assistant, radiologic technologist, surgical technologist, ultrasound technician, and biologist.”

Students who complete the camp will also receive a scholarship from Mount Aloysius.

