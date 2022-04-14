Family adopts kitten rescued from Oklahoma home

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A little kitten got to keep all nine of its lives thanks to the hard work from some Oklahoma City firefighters.

On Thursday, Engine 24 responded to a home after they heard strange sounds coming from their wall.

They told firefighters that it sounded like a kitten was stuck between their wall and the fireplace.

Fire crews were able to rescue the kitten, who they say had been born in the attic space of the home.

The homeowners have decided to keep the kitten, saying they may name it ‘Chimney’ or ‘Smokie.’

