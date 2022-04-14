ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Trends in Health Disparities of Rural Latinos Pre- and Post-Accountable Care Organization Implementation

 2 days ago

Res Sociol Health Care. 2022;39:173-187. doi: 10.1108/s0275-495920220000039013. Epub 2022 Mar 28. PURPOSE: We present findings from a longitudinal investigation, the purpose of which was to compare health disparities of rural Latino older adult patients diagnosed with diabetes to their non-Latino White counterparts. METHODOLOGY/APPROACH: A pre-post design was implemented treating...

