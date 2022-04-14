3 found dead after house fire in Fairland, cause unknown

FAIRLAND, Okla. (April 14, 2022) – Authorities find three people dead after a house fire in Fairland, Oklahoma.

The Fairland Fire Department responded around 6:19 am this morning for a fully engulfed structure at 21700 s 600 Road. Crews got to the scene and put out the fire. That’s when they discovered three bodies inside the home.

Fire Chief Mike Goins with the Fairland Fire Department says they called the ATF to handle the investigation. ATF is the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearm and Explosives. The ATF is handling the investigation because it is in Indian Country.

According to Ashley Stephens with the ATF, two of the people inside were females and one male. He says they are all over the age of 40. Authorities are not releasing names until they contact next of kin.

ATF officials will be processing the scene for the majority of the day according to Stephens. They have not determined the cause of the house fire.

