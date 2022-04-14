ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Scott Pioli reveals what qualities Belichick wants in a 1st-round pick

By Alex Reimer
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49WWy0_0f9Qk0UP00

When the Patriots are on the clock with the No. 21 overall pick in the NFL Draft, Bill Belichick will certainly be looking for players who embody certain qualities.

During an appearance Thursday on NFL Network, longtime Patriots personnel executive Scott Pioli provided viewers with a glimpse into Belichick’s mind.

“During those nine seasons, we made sure when we went in the first round — we took Richard Seymour, Ty Warren, Vince Wilfork and then Logan Mankins — every single one of those guys were not only big, physical and tough but they were extremely dependable,” Pioli said.

Physicality, toughness and dependability are important qualities to emphasize when it comes to drafting players. It shows Belichick values consistent performance over streaky athleticism.

Most of the Patriots’ first round picks during the Belichick-Pioli era were home runs: Seymour, Warren, Wilfork, Mankins and Jerod Mayo were all excellent players, as well as team leaders. On the rare occasions the Patriots seemed to deviate from those qualities — Laurence Maroney and Brandon Meriweather — they missed.

Maybe Belichick’s best run came in 2010-12, when the Patriots selected Devin McCourty, Nate Solder, Chandler Jones and Dont’a Hightower in the first round. But since then, the record has been mixed. The Patriots’ last six first-round picks are Mac Jones, N’Keal Harry, Isaiah Wynn, Sony Michel, Malcolm Brown and Dominique Easley. Jones, the biggest hit of the bunch, embodies dependability.

Over the last couple of years, Robert Kraft has often spoken about the importance of the draft when it comes to team building, and his frustration with the Patriots’ mixed recent track record. Maybe Belichick would be wise to review his old playbook.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Baker Mayfield reveals his ‘most likely’ new team

Baker Mayfield is uncertain about where he will be playing next season. But one thing he is certain about is, that he wants out of Cleveland. Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns have had a rough offseason. As far as their relationship goes, it does not seem like there will be any reconciliation between the two. The Browns traded for Deshaun Watson and, as a result, Mayfield has made it clear he no longer wants to be a part of the Browns organization.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Packers: Aaron Rodgers Reacts to Signing of Sammy Watkins

The Green Bay Packers have made one of the biggest wide receiver signings in recent memory. After Davante Adams was traded to Las Vegas and Marquez Valdes-Scantling signed with Kansas City, the team found itself lacking at the wide receiver position. Green Bay took steps to help replace those two weapons by signing Sammy Watkins to a one-year deal. Apparently, four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers had spoken to Watkins prior to the announcement of the deal.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

There Are Calls For NFL To Investigate Tom Brady Tampering

Amid a slew of reports that the Miami Dolphins were ready to move heaven and earth to bring Tom Brady into the fold, questions of whether the Dolphins may have engaged in tampering are starting to emerge. Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk reported that the Miami Dolphins were ready to make...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Kyler Murray trade suitors preparing to pounce with latest Cardinals contract drama

The drama between the Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray is back on. After scrubbing his social media clean of Cardinals-related posts earlier this offseason, Murray addressed the concerns around his future with Arizona. The star quarterback said that he wasn’t worried about his future with the team. The latest development in his contract extension talks with the team may change his tone, though.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Kraft
Person
Nate Solder
Person
Jerod Mayo
Person
Logan Mankins
Person
Vince Wilfork
Person
Mac Jones
Person
Brandon Meriweather
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL player arrested in Miami for armed robbery

Mark Walton has been in the news more for breaking the law than doing something good on the football field. According to reports, Walton was arrested in an armed robbery back in February. According to TMZ Sports, cops say Walton and another person pulled a gun on someone on Feb....
NFL
The Spun

Baker Mayfield, Wife Story Going Viral: NFL World Reacts

Baker Mayfield has been trending on social media for most of Wednesday. The Cleveland Browns quarterback made a podcast appearance in which he discussed everything that’s been going on with his career. Mayfield did not hold back with his feelings, revealing where he believes he might get traded. That’s...
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Randy Moss Wife Lydia Moss

Randy Moss is a renowned NFL wide receiver who most famously played for the Minnesota Vikings. Here, though, we’er focusing on Randy Moss’ wife Lydia Moss. A little backstory on the WR is likely needed, however. Randy Moss was one of the best wide receivers to ever play...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend drops big hint to him

Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek have been dating for several years now, and it sounds like the former New England Patriots cheerleader is ready to take the next step in the relationship. Kostek was asked at the Kids’ Choice Awards over the weekend if she has given any thought to...
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Nfl Draft#Nfl Network#Patriots
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jerry Jones’ Embarrassing Mistake

During a press conference on Wednesday, longtime Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones announced some new sponsorships for his franchise — including Nike. In making that announcement, Jones made a truly unfortunate blunder. When telling a story about how he once welcomed former world No. 1 tennis player Monica Seles...
NFL
The Spun

Browns Sign Former Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback

The Cleveland Browns have made yet another addition to their quarterback room. On Thursday, the team officially announced the signing of former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Josh Dobbs. Dobbs, 27, was selected by the Steelers in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. In limited action with the team, the...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Growing Blockbuster Trade Rumors

The 2022 offseason has seen all kinds of incredible trades, many of which have included some of the top wide receivers in the NFL. But with two weeks to go until the NFL draft, one rumor of a blockbuster trade just won’t go away. According to uSTADIUM, sources within...
NFL
The Spun

Insider Names 3 “Most Obvious” Trade Destinations For Kyler Murray

On Thursday afternoon, the drama surrounding the Arizona Cardinals and star quarterback Kyler Murray took another awkward step. According to a new report from NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Cardinals have not made a new contract offer to Murray. As a result, other teams are “monitoring” for a potential trade.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Raiders’ Derek Carr fires back at haters with bold statement after signing massive extension

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr signed a massive three-year, $121.5 million extension with the franchise on Wednesday. The Raiders rewarded Carr for one of the better years of his career, as he threw for a career-high 4,804 passing yards while leading Las Vegas to a playoff berth, the first of his career. However, the team bowed out in the Wild Card round against the Cincinnati Bengals, who went on to advance to the Super Bowl. The playoffs haven’t been kind to Carr, as he has yet to win one postseason contest in his career. Carr has a message for any who doubt he can eventually win in the postseason, as reported by Pro Football Talk.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Breaking: Packers Are Signing Veteran Wide Receiver

The Green Bay Packers need to replenish their receiving corps after losing Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling this offseason. Step one of that operation took place today, when the team reportedly signed veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins, according to insider Jordan Schultz. Watkins visited Green Bay today, and is signing...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Jason Garrett Reacts To Death Of Former Cowboys Coach

Gary Brown served as the Dallas Cowboys’ running backs coach under Jason Garrett from 2013-19. On Sunday, the 52-year-old former assistant and NFL running back tragically lost his battle with cancer. Brown’s passing has hit his former players and teammates hard. Garrett, who worked alongside the Williamsport, Pa. native...
DALLAS, TX
WEEI Sports Radio

WEEI Sports Radio

Boston, MA
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
994K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/weei

Comments / 0

Community Policy