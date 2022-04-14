Virtual flood workshop planned

CHICAGO — Representatives from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will host a virtual flood map information open house in Athens County Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The open house will give residents the chance to review preliminary versions of a recently completed Flood Insurance Study (FIS) report and its accompanying preliminary Flood Insurance Rate Map (FIRM).

The FIS and the FIRMs provide base flood (also known as the one-percent-annual-chance event) information, designate areas that are subject to significant flood hazards within areas of the county and offer information that public officials may use when permitting development in the floodplain.

At the virtual open house, representatives from various local, state, and federal agencies will provide the most current information about flood risk, flood insurance, floodplain development regulations, and the process for floodplain mapping within Athens County.

The newly prepared preliminary floodplain maps can also be reviewed at the meeting. Once the maps become effective, they will be used as the basis for flood insurance ratings as well as local flood protection regulations adopted under the National Flood Insurance Program. FEMA also intends that they be used as tools to assist planning processes and outreach efforts to quickly respond to and recover from future events.

Organizers have provided the following information for residents interested in attending the virtual meeting:

Visit www.zoom.com, which requires registering for a free Zoom account, and enter the following meeting ID and passcode.

Meeting ID: 160 805 7514, Password: AthensOpen