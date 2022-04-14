ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park Chan-wook, Lee Jung-jae, Riley Keough films lead Cannes lineup

By Fred Topel
UPI News
 1 day ago
April 14 (UPI) -- The Cannes Film Festival announced its lineup for the 2022 fest on Thursday. Michel Hazanavicius' Z (Comme Z) will open the 75th Cannes Film Festival on May 17.

19 films in the official competition include returning filmmakers David Cronenberg (Crimes of the Future), Kelly Reichardt (Showing Up), Park Chan-wook (Decision to Leave), Claire Denis (Stars At Noon), James Gray (Armageddon Time) and the Dardennes brothers (Tori and Lokita).

The Un Certain Regard program includes 15 films, seven by first time filmmakers including Riley Keough and Gina Gammell. Out of competition, Cannes will premiere Top Gun: Maverick, Masquerade, Novembre and Three Thousand Years of Longing.

Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae's film Hunt will play in the midnight section, along with Quentin Dupieux's Fumer Fati Tousser and Brett Morgen's Moonage Daydream.

Additional screenings include the TV adaptation of Irma Vep starring Alicia Vikander and Jerrod Carmichael, and Ethan Coen's Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble in Mind documentary.

The festival runs May 17 -28, marking a return to the traditional May schedule. The 2020 festival was canceled due to COVID-19 and 2021 occurred in July.

The complete list of films is:

Official Competition:

Z (Comme Z), director Michel Hazanavicius

Holy Spider, director Ali Abassi

Les Amandiers, director Valeria Bruni Tedeschi

Crimes of the Future, director David Cronenberg

Tori and Lokita, directors Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne

Stars at Noon, director Claire Denis

Frere et Soeur, director Arnaud Desplechin

Close, director Lukas Dhont

Armageddon Time, director James Gray

Broker, director Kore-eda Hirokazu

Nostalgia, director Mario Martone

RMN, director Cristian Mungiu

Triangle of Sadness, director Ruben Ostlund

Haeojil Gyeolsim (Decision to Leave), director Park Chan-wook

Showing Up, director Kelly Reichardt

Leila's Brothers, director Saeed Roustaee

Boy From Heaven, director Tarik Saleh

Zhena Chaikovskogo (Tchaikovski's Wife), director Kirill Serebrennikov

EO, director Jerzy Skolimowski

Un Certain Regard:

Les Pires, directors Lisa Akoka and Romane Gueret

Kurak Gunler (Burning Days), director Emin Alper

Metronom, director Alexandru Belc

Sick of Myself, director Kristoffer Borgli

The People I'll Never Be, director Davy Chou

Dominga Y La Niebla, director Ariel Escalante Meza

Plan 75, director Hayakawa Chie

Untitled Pine Ridge Project, directors Riley Keough, Gina Gammell

Corsage, director Marie Kreutzer

Bachennya Matelyka (Butterfly Vision), director Maksim Nakonechnyi

Vanskabte Land/Volada Land (Godland), director Hlynur Palmason

Rodeo, director Lola Quivoron

Joyland, director Saim Sadiq

The Silent Twins, director Agnieszka Smoczynska

The Stranger, director Thomas M Wright

Out of Competition:

Top Gun: Maverick, director Joseph Kosinski

Elvis, director Baz Luhrmann

Masquerade, director Nicolas Bedos

Novembre, director Cedric Jimenez

Three Thousand Years of Longing, director George Miller

Midnight:

Hunt, director Lee Jung-Jai

Fumer Fait Tousser, director Quentin Dupieux

Moonage Daydream, director Brett Morgen

Cannes Premiere:

Dodo, director Panos H. Koutras

Esterno Notte (Nightfall), director Marco Bellocchio

Irma Vep, director Olivier Assayas

Nas Frangins, director Rachid Bouchareb

Special Streenings:

Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble in Mind, director Ethan Coen

The Natural History of Destruction, director Sergei Loznitsa

All That Breathes, director Shaunak Sen

