Alley Cask Beer Festival comes to New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bringing the celebration of Cask Beer to New Mexico is what the Alley Cask Festival aims to do. David Kimbell, Head Brewer of Sidetrack Brewing Co. says Cask is a British traditional beer that is naturally carbonated. They say it will also bring out a lot more flavor. The festival will include twelve New Mexico Craft breweries like Bathtub Row, Canteen Brewhouse, Ex Novo, and Gravity Bound to name a few.

It will be held at Sidetrack Brewing Co. on April 16 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. The event is sold out, but you can stop by Sidetrack Brew Co. Monday through Friday, hours vary per day.

For more information, visit http://sidetrackbrewing.net/.

