ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Thrilling and wicked Paranormal Cirque is in town

By Auriella Ortiz
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xGFzj_0f9QjkmF00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Paranormal Cirque is coming to Albuquerque. The unique show will feature theatre, circus, and cabaret acts for mature audiences only.

S.T.E.A.M Nights at the Balloon Museum

The brand new production will be in Albuquerque at the Cottonwood Mall from April 14 to 24, 2022. Tickets can be purchased at the tent or pre-purchase tickets. The Paranormal Cirque will prompt you to divide what is reality and an illusion. They say the various circus arts and show is not for the faint of heart.

Comedians Steve Copeland and Ryan Combs say you never know what to expect at Paranormal Cirque. “It is not a regular cirque, we have people hanging by their hair,” said Combs. For more information on the event, https://www.paranormalcirque.com/.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

S.T.E.A.M Nights at the Balloon Museum

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Starting in April, the Albuquerque International Balloon Museum and Be Greater Than Average is hosting S.T.E.A.M Night events. This month, the event returns with family fun for all. Dr. Shelly Gruenig, Founder & CEO of Be Greater Than Average, says this will be a fantastic event everyone needs to come out. The […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

FBI search for information on Navajo Nation death

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for any information about a shooting death on the Navajo Nation. The body of Zachariah Shorty was found in July 2020 in a field in Nenahnezad. That’s off Highway 64 between Farmington and Shiprock. If you know anything, contact the FBI.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRQE News 13

Which New Mexico cities sold the most cannabis?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – You might have already heard that the first weekend of retail recreational cannabis sales brought more than $3.5 million in purchases. But which communities had the most cannabis customers? Across New Mexico, buyers made nearly 58,000 adult-use cannabis purchases from Friday, April 1 through Sunday, April 3. Now, new data from the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man arrested just three days after being released from jail

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – An accused thief has been arrested again just three days after being released from jail. Alfredo Montes was released from the Lea County Detention Center on Mar. 28. Then Mar. 31, Montes was caught with stolen metal items. He also had two active arrest warrants for two catalytic converter thefts on Mar. 16. […]
HOBBS, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albuquerque, NM
Sports
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Entertainment
KRQE News 13

Sinkhole swallows car in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The intersection of University and Menaul is still closed Friday morning due to a sinkhole. Thursday afternoon The Albuquerque Police Department had shut down traffic on University at Menaul after a crash occurred involving a fire hydrant. The water from the hydrant then created a sinkhole. Albuquerque Water Authority says they have […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

NMSP capture inmates who escaped in transport van

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police report that three prisoners who had stolen a McKinley County Sheriff’s Office transport van Monday have been captured. According to NMSP, Josh Hall, 35, of Milan, NM, Rickie Billie, 36, of Albuquerque, NM, and LaCosta Reeves, 45, of Gallup, NM, was being transported by a McKinley County Sheriff’s […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Ruidoso officials warn not to interact with wild horses

RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – Ruidoso Police are reminding residents and tourists not to interact with wild horses. Officials have noticed more people approaching and feeding wild horses, which is not only dangerous but illegal. Officials warn that animals could become easily spooked ad hurt people or themselves. Feeding wildlife is also against the city’s ordinance and can […]
RUIDOSO, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Performing#Musical Theater#The Paranormal Cirque#Nexstar Media Inc#Krqe News#Albuquerque News
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque woman arrested for setting car on fire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A serial offender is behind bars after police say she set the inside of a car on fire. Officers were called out Friday to northeast Albuquerque after a man called police, saying 31-year-old Sarah Zaragoza had hit him. He told police he came to help Zaragoza but when she got into his […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Information needed in disappearance of Rio Rancho teen

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police are asking for help finding a missing 17-year-old girl. They say Brittney Romero Alvarez left a transitional home in Rio Rancho back in October or November of last year and had not been located since. However, they say CYFD last spoke with her on February 16. Brittany was […]
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque man accused of stealing thousands from former employer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A former IT worker is facing charges for stealing thousands from his former employer. Investigators say 37-year-old Alexander Sutton worked for House of Sanjevani, a holistic wellness center on Paseo near Ventura. In July of 2020, the owner of the business noticed a dramatic drop in sales. The FBI turned their sights to […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

NMSP searching for escaped inmate in Rio Rancho

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Corrections Department and New Mexico State Police are searching for an inmate that walked off assignment Tuesday afternoon in Rio Rancho. Officials are encouraging nearby residents to remain indoors and secure their homes and vehicles. A work crew from the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility’s minimum-security unit was out […]
RIO RANCHO, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Sports
KRQE News 13

3 wounded in downtown Albuquerque shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police responded to shots fired call in the area of Central Ave. and 4th St. early Sunday morning. When officers arrived around 4:00 a.m. at 400 Central SW, they found three men with gunshot wounds. Police say a suspect has not been identified. All three victims were taken to the hospital. The […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Fatal semi crash on I-40 west of Albuquerque

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – McKinley County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating what caused a fatal crash involving a semi. Deputies say it happened early Sunday morning when a car and semi crashed on I-40 near mile marker 15. According to deputies one person died in the crash. State Police were called in to divert traffic for several […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Woman accused of opening fire outside Walmart is arrested, charged

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The woman accused of opening fire outside an Albuquerque Walmart is now facing 20 charges after being arrested in Oklahoma last month. On Monday, Brianna Garcia was indicted on charges including shoplifting and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Garcia is accused of shoplifting from a number of stores across the city including […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Woman cut off GPS monitor day she is released, warrant issued

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A woman given break after break is in trouble once again. In October, Britney Curry took a guilty plea on a charge of larceny. In July, she was accused of going onto a property and stealing catalytic converters. Curry’s sentence was suspended and she was put on probation. According to court documents, she […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Robber disappears after giving ankle monitor to clerk

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are looking for a convicted robber who disappeared after handing her ankle monitor to a gas station clerk. Charissa Kee was placed on GPS monitoring in February after prosecutors say she stole a car while on probation for a robbery conviction. Less than three weeks later, officers got an alert she […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Gallup Police search for missing man and children

GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE)  Gallup Police are asking the public for help finding a missing father and his children. Police say 35-year-old Myron Mccabe and his two children, 8-year-old Myrah Mccabe and 4-year old Myrus Mccabe were last seen at their apartment around 8:30 Sunday morning. According to New Mexico State Police Myrah and Myrus have both […]
GALLUP, NM
KRQE News 13

BCSO investigates homicide near Route 66 Casino

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Bernalillo County deputies are investigating a homicide near Route 66 Casino. Deputies say on Mar. 26, target shooters found 32-year-old Jesus Alberto Lugo Valle dead on the Rio Puerco Mesa near the casino. They say Jesus is a Mexican national and is believed to have been living in New Mexico for the last […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

18K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy