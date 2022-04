Just two weeks ago, things were finally starting to look up for the Los Angeles Clippers. Paul George and Norman Powell both would be back for the team before the playoffs began, rumors of Kawhi Leonard returning in the playoffs swirled around, and a roster that without its two-star players managed to stay firmly in the play-in hunt finally looked like they would be a dark horse contender to win the Western Conference. Sports are a cruel mistress, though, and the rollercoaster never stops churning out twists and turns along the way.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO