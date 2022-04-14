Judge gives 15-year prison sentence in Miller County drug overdose death

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

A Columbia man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in Miller County in February was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years in prison.

William K. Crooks was sentenced by Judge Matthew Hamner after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter and drug distribution, the Miller County prosecutor's office said in a news release. Crooks was charged in August 2020 after a woman died of a drug overdose in Olean. According to court documents, Crooks admitted to giving her the fentanyl that killed her.

Crooks was originally charged with second-degree murder.

Prosecuting Attorney Ben Winfrey asked for a sentence of 20 years in prison, according to the release.

