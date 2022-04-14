ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colquitt, GA

Swamp Gravy 'May-Haw Beach Bash' opens this weekend in Colquitt

By Alan Mauldin alan.mauldin@albanyherald.com
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08TicG_0f9Qij0900
“May-Haw Beach Bash” has plenty of jokes and summer songs to entertain the entire family. The show opens Friday, with additional performances Saturday and next weekend. Admission is $20. Special Photo

COLQUITT — The internationally renowned Cotton Hall Theater, the home of Swamp Gravy, is throwing a beach bash this weekend. But it will not be so much Frankie and Annette as it will be Alan and Deana.

Deana Carter’s “Strawberry Wine” and Alan Jackson’s “Chattahoochee” will be among the songs performed by local singers in the “May-Haw Beach Bash” shows that start on Friday. Zac Brown’s “Chicken Fried” is also on the menu for the performance that will bring summertime to south Georgia a little early.

“After the short, dark days of winter, I am so glad to be putting on a show that is just wall-to-wall silliness,” Cotton Hall Theater’s Artistic Director Will Murdock, said. “We have pulled together some of the goofiest characters, silliest jokes and a great batch of country songs for the Beach Bash. We tried to imagine what songs we would want to sing at poolside karaoke.”

The two-week run will feature shows at 7:30 p.m. Friday and April 22, and at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday and April 23. Tickets are $20 each and available at www.swampgravy.com or by calling the box office at (229) 758-5450.

The cast is made up of performers from Arlington, Bainbridge, Blakely, Colquitt, Donalsonville and Dothan, Alabama, so chances are audience members may recognize someone on stage. “May-Haw Beach Bash” promises a variety of summer songs and jokes that will tickle your funny bone and be fun for the entire family.

“We have a great group of people who have come together to make this show, and it’s been so fun to get on the stage and just laugh,” Murdock said. “Nothing is ever too much in ‘May-Haw.’

“We hope that anyone coming out to the show will throw on their Hawaiian shirts or summer duds and welcome summer with us.”

