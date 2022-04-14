ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simpsonville, SC

Husband pleads guilty in death of 3-year-old foster child

By Bethany Fowler
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A couple accused of killing their 3-year-old foster child in 2021, appeared in court Thursday morning.

In the pre-trial hearing Thursday morning, Jerry Robinson pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting in the crime that killed his 3-year-old foster child Victoria Rose Smith.

We previously reported that Simpsonville police officers responded to an address on Sellwood Circle at around 2:25 p.m. on January 14, 2021, in regard to an unresponsive juvenile.

The girl was taken to Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

An autopsy revealed that Smith died from multiple blunt force injuries. Her death has been ruled a homicide.

911 audio released in Simpsonville homicide by child abuse case; both suspects denied bond

Jerry Robinson, 34, and Ariel Robinson, 29 — Smith’s foster parents — were arrested and were each charged with homicide by child abuse.

During the hearing, Jerry Robinson said on the day the alleged crime was committed, he was outside doing yardwork when he heard Smith crying and screaming from inside the house.

He told the courtroom when he went inside the home, he saw Smith covered in bruises and his wife, Ariel Robinson, with a belt.

“I told her that she went too far, should have stopped it,” Jerry Robinson said during court Thursday morning.

Ariel Robinson’s trial will begin on May 9.

Jerry Robinson’s trial was pushed back so he can testify in Ariel Robinson’s trial.

However, the state is asking for Jerry Robinson to be sentenced to prison for 10 to 20 years.

