Miami, FL

LeBron's Heat or Jordan's Bulls - what's the most clutch NBA team ever? I UNDISPUTED

FOX Sports
 1 day ago

According to a metric the Phoenix Suns finished the 2021-2022 regular season as...

www.foxsports.com

Comments / 5

The Spun

Lamar Odom Knows Who Lakers Next Head Coach Should Be

Just two seasons removed from winning an NBA championship, Frank Vogel is now unemployed. The Los Angeles Lakers, in the meantime, are seeking out his replacement. Former NBA great Lamar Odom knows who should get the job, and frankly it’s a shocking pick. In speaking with TMZ Sports this...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Look: The Best Photos Of Michael Jordan And His Wife

Michael Jordan’s NBA team is playing for its playoff lives on Wednesday night. The Charlotte Hornets are taking on the Atlanta Hawks in the NBA’s play-in game on Wednesday night. The winner of this team will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers for the No. 8 seed, while the loser of this game is eliminated.
CLEVELAND, OH
sneakernews.com

The Jordan 6 Rings Takes On A “White/Sport Blue” Look

Although Air Jordan purists have widely written off the Jordan 6 Rings since the hybrid design debuted, the shoe inspired by the six signature sneakers in which Michael Jordan won his six NBA championships has won over some naysayers with colorways directly taken from some of those aforementioned championship-caliber models.
APPAREL
The Spun

Look: Best Photos Of Alex Rodriguez’s New Girlfriend

Alex Rodriguez appeared to have a good time at the Minnesota Timberwolves game on Tuesday evening. The Minnesota Timberwolves topped the Los Angeles Clippers, 109-104, to secure a spot in the Western Conference playoffs. Rodriguez, who owns part of the NBA franchise, was spotted having a good time on sideline...
MLB
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022

Charles Barkley is a retired professional basketball player who is currently a sports analyst for TNT. He’s a former MVP and an 11-time All-Star in the NBA. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022. Charles Barkley’s net worth in...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Nike Responds After Tiger Woods Wearing FootJoy Golf Shoes Goes Viral

Click here to read the full article. There are a few athletes who are synonymous with Nike, and Tiger Woods is near the top of the list. So it was particularly jarring when the golf icon was spotted in something without Swoosh branding. With The Masters looming, Woods was photographed during a practice round at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., on Sunday. However, he did not have Nike footwear laced up. Instead, the athlete was wearing a pair of all-black FootJoy shoes. The images got golf fans talking, although Woods has not addressed his FootJoy footwear — but Nike has. “Like...
AUGUSTA, GA
fadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Confirms LeBron James Didn't Call Him After They Met In His Rookie Year: "He May Have Called A Couple Of Times, But Nothing To The Magnitude Of Kobe."

Michael Jordan and LeBron James have never had the closest relationship, with LeBron chasing the GOAT for most of his career to become the greatest of all time himself. NBA insider Jackie MacMullan revealed earlier this year that MJ gave a rookie LeBron James his number but LeBron never really ended up calling him to get his guidance.
NBA
The Spun

The No. 1 Center Transfer Is Down To 5 Schools

Fardaws Aimaq, the No. 1 center in this year’s stacked transfer portal, has reportedly narrowed his future landing spots down to five programs. According to ESPN, the Utah Valley transfer will decide between Washington, Iowa, Gonzaga, Texas Tech and Texas ahead of the 2022-23 college basketball season. He will...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Warriors’ Stephen Curry’s blunt double down on LeBron James team-up comments

Last week, a clip of HBO’s “The Shop, Interrupted” was released where Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was asked if he could play with any current player, who would it be. He answered Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry. Of course, that prompted the media to then ask Curry for his take. He jokingly brushed it off saying “I’m good right now.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Frank Vogel Reportedly Knew The Los Angeles Lakers Wouldn't Have A Smooth Season When He Saw Anthony Davis And Russell Westbrook Play Together In Preseason

The conversations surrounding the Los Angeles Lakers towards the end of the regular season have subsided, with the postseason getting underway in earnest during this week. However, one eye remains on what is transpiring in Los Angeles as the Lakers try to figure out where exactly things went so wrong for them so they can get around to fixing them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jerry Jones’ Embarrassing Mistake

During a press conference on Wednesday, longtime Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones announced some new sponsorships for his franchise — including Nike. In making that announcement, Jones made a truly unfortunate blunder. When telling a story about how he once welcomed former world No. 1 tennis player Monica Seles...
NFL
The Spun

Zion Williamson Dunk Video Going Viral: NBA World Reacts

Pelicans star Zion Williamson seems to making some solid strides in his injury recovery. Ahead of tonight’s Play-In matchup against the San Antonio Spurs, the former No. 1 overall pick threw down an incredible 360-windmill dunk with relative ease. Take a look at the dunk here:. While Zion may...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Michael Jordan’s Ownership Performance

Michael Jordan has been an owner of the Charlotte Hornets since 2006, back when they were still the Bobcats. He’s been the team’s majority owner since 2010. During that time, his franchise has struggled to produce in the postseason. The Bobcats/Hornets lost first-round series in 2010, 2014 and 2016, and last night Charlotte was eliminated in the play-in tournament for the second consecutive season.
CHARLOTTE, NC

