There is a lot of variety in a Rutgers wide receivers room in flux. There are the two new faces in transfers Sean Ryan and Taj Harris acclimating to the program. There are the two speedster specialists, one who has overcome a nagging injury in Joshua Youngblood and the other who remains on the road to recovery in Aron Cruickshank. There are players like Christian Dremel, Isaiah Washington, Brandon Sanders and others all carving out their roles for this fall as the Scarlet Knights reach the end of spring camp next week. There is the first-year position coach in Damiere Shaw trying to piece the position together, hoping to find production to replace NFL-bound star Bo Melton.

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO