Family Relationships

Woke up wanting to push the restart button? You’re not alone, mama

By Macy Pruett
 1 day ago
Some days, raising a child can be hard. And you feel like a failure admitting that to yourself, or even out loud. But the truth is mama, so many mothers feel this way. You are not alone. Because it's just that hard. This mama's message is for those feeling...

Motherly

Awake in the middle of the night with a baby? This mom’s viral message is for you

We've all been there. We're exhausted. It's dark outside. And we're awake with a baby while the rest of the world is asleep, cozy in bed. At least that's the way it feels when we're awake with fussy, crying, hungry, or just plain-ol' wide-awake baby. If feels like we're the only one. But one mom reminds us that we aren't alone. Her viral tribute to moms awake with a baby in the middle of the night is resonating with moms everywhere for its simple message: you aren't alone.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Motherly

To the postpartum mama: You’re doing a fantastic job

The postpartum stage can be frightening, mama... can't it? It oftentimes brings about endless thoughts and feelings that you can't seem to get a hold of. Sometimes, you begin to wonder if you're doing this motherhood thing right. Between trying to figure out what works best for you and gathering tips and advice from other parents, you fall into the rabbit hole of comparing, overthinking and worrying about every decision that you make for your child. And it can become cumbersome. Tiring. Heavy.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Motherly

Dear child: The world may not always be safe, but I will always be your haven

It feels like just yesterday that I held you in my arms for the first time. And today, I hold you a little closer. Hug you a little tighter. Because the truth is, time is already slipping away so fast. And that scares me. This is motherhood. Beautiful and captivating, yet full of parental anxiety. One day you won’t want our sweet little cuddles—and I’ll instantly regret not holding you more often. One day, you won’t let me kiss your forehead and those big brown eyes won’t stare up at me in wonder as I sing you lullabies into the night.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Woman questions whether she was wrong to show up uninvited to husband’s family dinner: ‘Don’t tolerate this’

A woman is being urged to divorce her husband after she questioned whether she was wrong to show up to the restaurant where her partner’s family was having dinner, despite not being invited.The woman, who goes by the username u/RestaurantCrasher on Reddit, described her side of the story in a post shared to the AITA [Am I the A**hole] subreddit on Wednesday, where she asked: “AITA for eating at the same restaurant as my husband’s family?”In the post, the woman, who identified herself as 32, began by explaining that she has been married to her 35-year-old husband for three years,...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Society
Relationships
Family Relationships
Instagram
Slate

My Rich Husband Has Made Me an Amazing Offer. I’m Afraid to Take It.

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) I work in the arts and have always lived on very little. While I think the arts should be more highly valued and offer some kind of job security, I’ve made it work and been able to save for things that really matter to me. My husband and I tend to be aligned on how we prioritize spending: travel, food and experiences. He likes to occasionally splurge on material things that often improve life for both of us. It’s worked well for us to maintain our incomes separately and pay into a joint account for rent, groceries and other shared essentials. My husband works in a much higher-paid industry; when we first met he earned slightly more than me and we each paid half our shared expenses. I chose work that I’m passionate about, make my own schedule and am willing to sacrifice a higher salary for those benefits.
RETAIL
Slate

I’m Planning to Hide Money From My Husband. I Have a Good Reason.

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) We were fortunate enough to sell our California house for literally $1.5 million more than we paid for it, and buy a place in another state outright, with about $700,000 left after taxes. I realized I was not saving enough for retirement living in an extremely expensive place and am relieved to finally feel I have a solid financial cushion.
RELATIONSHIPS
Motherly

Motherly

Motherly is a lifestyle brand that informs and inspires Millennial women through the journey of motherhood.

