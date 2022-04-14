ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, VA

Heather Hodges’ boyfriend indicted in her death, ten years after he reported her missing

WSLS
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Ten years after a Franklin County woman was reported missing, her boyfriend has been indicted in her death. Heather Hodges, who was 22-year-old at the time, was reported missing from her home on Shady Lane in Rocky Mount in April 2012. Saturday marked the ten-year anniversary of...

www.wsls.com

