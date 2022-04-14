Wallaby missing from Memphis Zoo after storms roll through area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A wallaby is on the loose after storms hit the Mid-South Wednesday evening.

On Apr. 13, the Memphis Zoo experienced flash flooding inside the KangaZoo exhibit.

Staff began evacuation procedures, relocating all the animals to the animal hospital, the company said in a press release.

However, one wallaby went unaccounted for.

Immediately, zoo staff began searching for the missing animal during the massive storm.

The staff has continued actively searching for the animal this morning, however, the wallaby has still not been located.

Memphis Police Department is helping aid the search for the missing wallaby.

If anyone spots the wallaby, report it by calling the Memphis Zoo at 901-333-6500.

Please include the location and time of the sighting in your message.

Wallabies are smaller in stature than kangaroos. They are gentle animals, but fairly skittish. If spotted, please do not approach, and immediately call the number.

