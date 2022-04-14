Margaritaville-themed communities are coming to Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Ever dreamed of living the Margaritaville life? You may soon be able to.

Margaritaville and Minto Communities USA announced in a press release on April 12 that Latitude Margaritaville communities are expanding to Texas.

The 55+ communities will be expanding to Austin, Dallas and Houston.

“These communities are inspired by the lyrics and lifestyle of singer, songwriter and best-selling author Jimmy Buffett,” the press release said.

Three Latitude Margaritaville communities are currently in Daytona Beach, Panama City Beach and Hilton Head Island in South Carolina.

“Latitude Margaritaville has redefined how pre-and-active retirement living is viewed forever with a combination of world-class amenities and island-inspired villa, single-family and cottage homes,” said Scott Rogers, Minto’s newly-appointed Vice President of Acquisition and Development – Texas, in a press release. “Locations are carefully considered and must meet specific criteria to be selected for a community, including sufficient land; a temperate climate; proximity to an airport; convenient retail and service businesses, and nearby medical offices and hospitals. Another very important factor is convenient access to outstanding leisure-time activities in the surrounding area. Dallas, Austin, and Houston definitely meet these criteria.”

The state represents tremendous opportunity as we expand the development of Latitude Margaritaville communities. We look forward to bringing our iconic lifestyle to the Southwest,” said Jim Wiseman, president of development at Margaritaville.

Latitude Margaritaville told the Houston Business Journal that it chose Texas as its next expansion because it noticed a lot of Texans were traveling to Florida.

Latitude Margaritaville communities feature pools, fitness centers, live entertainment and learning programs. To learn more about Latitude Margaritaville Communities, visit its website .

