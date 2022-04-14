ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police seek help to identify man found dead in Dallas creek

By FOX 4 Staff
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS - Dallas police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who was found dead in a creek last month. The...

CBS DFW

Medical Examiner Working To Identify Woman Found Shot To Death Inside Dallas Home

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police said a woman was found shot to death inside a home on Sunday afternoon, March 20, but at this point, have not been able to positively identify who she is. Police said officers responded to a home in the 7700 block of Los Gatos Drive around 4:40 p.m. Sunday when they found the victim. Since the victim did not have an identification card on her, the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s office is still in the process of trying to identify her. The motive and circumstances surrounding the murder are under investigation. Dallas Police are asking anyone with information to contact Homicide Detective Derick Chaney, #7830, at 214-671-3650 or by email at derick.chaney@dallascityhall.com. Refer to case number 048986-2022.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

20-year-old killed in shooting at bar in Dallas, police say

DALLAS — An investigation is underway after a 20-year-old man was killed in a shooting at a Dallas bar early Friday morning, police said. Police said they responded to a shooting at OT Tavern Bar and Grill on Greenville Avenue around 2 a.m. According to police, officers found the...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas police asking for public assistance on 38-year-old man's murder case

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are asking for public assistance on the murder case of a 38-year-old man who was killed Thursday evening.At approximately 7:02 p.m. April 7, police responded to a shooting call at 3400 Harmon St. When officers arrived, they found Karl Arthur Hollins Jr. lying in the street with a gunshot wound.Dallas Fire-Rescue took Hollins to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Christopher Walton at 214-671-3632 or christopher.walton@dallascityhall.com.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas police looking for suspect who shot, injured 2 people

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are asking for the public's assistance identifying the suspect responsible for shooting and injuring two people early Sunday morning.At approximately 1:18 a.m. April 10, police responded to a shooting at 2800 Elm St. When officers arrived, they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. They were both taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition, police said.Police said the suspect was seen wearing a red shirt, red shorts with a Nike swoosh, and white tennis shoes.Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective Orlandus Bronner at 214-671-3631 or orlandus.bronner@dallascityhall.com.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

1 killed, 1 injured in overnight shooting at Dallas motel, police say

DALLAS — One person was killed and another was injured after a shooting at a Dallas motel on Saturday morning, according to the Dallas Police Department (DPD). The DPD said officers responded at approximately 2:24 a.m. Saturday to a shooting at the Ari Motel, located at 4154 Preferred Place. When officers arrived, the found a 37-year-old man and 53-year-old man with gunshot wounds.
DALLAS, TX
#Dallas Police
Oxygen

Man Charged With Murdering Texas Nurse Discovered In Garage By Ex-Husband, Children

A Texas man is under arrest weeks after a woman was found dead in her garage by her ex-husband and children. Jacob Otis Cavanaugh, 40, was arrested on Tuesday for the murder of Holly Vines, 41, of Splendora, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say Cavanaugh was in a relationship with the victim, who was found shot to death by her loved ones on March 16 at her White Oak Lane home.
SPLENDORA, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth Detectives Release Armed Robbery Suspect’s Photo

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth detectives are asking for the public’s help finding a robbery suspect from an incident on Jan. 14 where a victim was shot in the arm. If you recognize this man, please call Fort Worth police. (credit: Fort Worth Police Department) On March 21, they released an image of one of several suspects possibly involved in stealing the victim’s backpack at a food mart on Meadowbrook Drive. Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call 817-392-4576.
FORT WORTH, TX
Law & Crime

Texas Parents Indicted After Toddler Found Dead in Home Where Another Child Was Locked ‘In a Cage in a Room with Feces’ Everywhere

A married couple in Texas are facing indictments after their 18-month-old child was found dead inside his sweltering, feces-filled room and their two other young children were allegedly kept locked in similarly “horrible” conditions. A grand jury in Henderson County earlier this month returned indictments against Daniel D....
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
KHOU

Police bust illegal gas station at North Texas home

DALLAS — As gas prices continue to rise, so are gas thefts across North Texas, according to the Dallas Police Department. Dallas police said they recently raided a property in Oak Cliff for stolen gas. “We found a house that was being used as a gas station,” said Richard...
DALLAS, TX
Ledger-Enquirer

‘Grim reaper rapist’ cases went cold after years. Man now arrested, Texas police say

A man accused of being the “grim reaper rapist” is in custody after DNA evidence connected him to three rapes in Texas, police say. The arrest of 38-year-old Adrian Martinez (also known as Edwardo Pena) comes years after the first case, in 2013, went cold. Aransas Pass police told McClatchy News he has been charged with sexual assault and aggravated sexual assault.
