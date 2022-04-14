ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public hearing on bond ordinance set for April 25

By Brigit Carlson
 1 day ago
BRIELLE — The borough council has announced that a public hearing on a bond ordinance will take place on April 25 at 6 p.m.

The ordinance will authorize the issuance of $608,000 in bonds to finance the costs of improvements to roads and local infrastructure including: the acquisition of various equipment for the Department of Public Works including a trash compactor; miscellaneous street and drainage improvements; acquisition of various police communications and computer equipment; acquisition of various first aid equipment; and the acquisition of a fire truck and fire equipment.

The bonds will supplement $349,250 in grant funds received from the state Department of Transportation.

At its April 11 meeting, the council also adopted an ordinance amending the borough water and
sewer code, allowing for changes to be made on a yearly basis to connection and tapping fees.

“The connection fee increase results from the increased cost to the borough to procure the materials that we supply to individual contractors, plus our labor costs for oversight,” said Carol Baran, municipal clerk, in an emailed statement.

Star News Group

Star News Group

