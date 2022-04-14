ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Chris Sacca's Climate Investment Firm Raises $350 Million to Invest in Carbon Removal Start-Ups

By Catherine Clifford, CNBC
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Sacca's climate investment company, Lowercarbon Capital, announced Thursday it raised a $350 million fund specifically to invest in carbon removal start-up companies. "There has never been a better time to start a carbon removal company," Sacca wrote in his announcement of the fund. The announcement follows on the...

