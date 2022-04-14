ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ponca City, OK

Warrant issued in animal cruelty case

kaynewscow.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNEWKIRK — A warrant with bond endorsed at $5,000 is issued for Lucio Nino Nizhizawa, 44, Ponca City. Nishizawa is charged with a felony count of cruelty to animals. Ponca City police report that officers responded to the 1400 block of...

kaynewscow.com

Comments / 1

Related
WSFA

2nd suspect charged in Autauga County animal cruelty case

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A second suspect is facing charges in an Autauga County animal cruelty case, according to the Autauga County district attorney’s office. Jermichael Nixon, 27, is charged with five counts of cruelty to animals. Nixon and Danielle Chunte Erskine were arrested on Feb. 24 after...
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ponca City, OK
Ponca City, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
City
Newkirk, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Cruelty#Cruelty To Animals#City Police#Dog
12 News

Man charged with animal cruelty in Surprise

SURPRISE, Ariz. — A Surprise man was arrested on Thursday and was charged with animal cruelty after police recovered 12 dogs in his apartment. Officers were called to an apartment complex near Bell Road and El Mirage Road following a report that the man, identified as 41-year-old Levi Lewis, had zip-tied the mouth of a dog shut, the city's police department said.
SURPRISE, AZ
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Investigation Into Oklahoma Prison Gang, Drug Trafficking Ends With 125 Convictions

A five-year investigation into an Oklahoma-based prison gang uncovered a multi-state drug trafficking operation headed up by an inmate inside a maximum-security cell. Multiple agencies including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Oklahoma City Police, the Internal Revenue Service, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Oklahoma City. The investigation ended...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSN News

Deputies find Kansas couple dead after 911 call

JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas woman and her husband have died in an apparent murder-suicide, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Linda Marie Vidosh-Zempel, 68, called 911 around 6:42 p.m. Monday and told dispatchers her husband, John Alfred Zempel, was dead. She then hung up the phone. When deputies went to the couple’s […]
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
natureworldnews.com

225 Animals Rescued from Unlicensed Animal Breeder in Iowa

225 animals were rescued by the Animal Rescue League of Iowa (ARL) from an unlicensed animal breeder in the state this week. This is an addition to the previous rescue of dogs and hamsters in Iowa back in February, increasing the total number of rescued animals to more than 300 within a month.
LEE COUNTY, IA
The Independent

‘Disney Dad’ Anthony Todt found guilty of murdering his wife and children and living with their bodies

A Florida man has been found guilty of murdering his wife and children and killing their dog at their luxury home near Walt Disney World in 2019.Anthony Todt, 46, was sentenced to life in prison without parole by a court outside Orlando on Thursday, according to The Orlando Sentinel.After more than six hours of deliberations, the jury uninanimously convicted him of killing his wife Megan Todt, 42, their children Alek, 13, Tyler, 11, and Zoe, 4, and their dog Breezy.Judge Keith Carsten called Todt a “destroyer of worlds”, imposing four consecutive life sentences and saying: “Not one of those...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy