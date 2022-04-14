ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nappanee, IN

S.R. 19 to close south of Nappanee beginning April 18

By Maura Johnson
abc57.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. – S.R. 19 will be closed south of Nappanee...

abc57.com

Comments / 0

Related
95.3 WBCKFM

This Abandoned Tunnel Under I-94 Once Kept a One Room Schoolhouse in Michigan Operating

An interesting piece of history that also tells a story in a rural area of southern Michigan lies just beneath a busy interstate highway. Recently, Albion resident Steve Mills posted a photo on the Facebook group Abandoned, Old and Interesting Places in Michigan. It shows an abandoned tunnel underneath I-94 in Calhoun County. But what was this used for? A first guess is that it might have been for workers to use who were building the highway several decades ago, but the real reason is even more interesting.
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
WANE 15

Deadly crash closes U. S. 30 eastbound at County Line Rd.

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A deadly crash has closed the eastbound lanes of U. S. 30 at County Line Road Wednesday morning. Four vehicles were involved in the crash, including a semi truck. The Whitley County Coroner has confirmed with WANE 15 that two people were killed and three were rushed to a hospital in […]
WHITLEY COUNTY, IN
WDTV

I-68 welcome center to be closed beginning Monday

PRESTON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The Interstate 68 westbound Welcome Center will be closed to the public beginning at 6:00 a.m. on Monday, March 28. The Welcome Center is located at mile marker 31.3. The closure will last through Friday, April 1 at 6:00 p.m. It will be closed for...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
City
Nappanee, IN
Local
Indiana Traffic
Nappanee, IN
Traffic
KISS 106

The 10 “Most Redneck” Cities In Indiana

If you live in any of these cities in Indiana..."You might be a redneck." Let's be honest, Jeff Foxworthy is the man who made being a redneck cool. I mean, where would we be as a society if it weren't for the truth that this man spoke. Take a look at some of the things that might qualify you as a redneck:
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

3 dead when semi hits taxi at US 30 intersection

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Three people were killed in a crash on eastbound U.S. 30 at the Allen-Whitley county line Wednesday morning. Police and medics were called just before 7 a.m. to U.S. 30 and County Line Road on a report of a crash with injuries. There, a semi and three passenger vehicles collided in the intersection.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#U S 30
WANE 15

Truck crashes into Brooks Construction building

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)– The amount of injuries are unknown after a truck crashed into the Brooks Construction building early Monday morning. It happened just before 5 a. m. in the 6500 block of Ardmore Avenue. A WANE 15 crew is on the scene and saw an ambulance leave with one person inside. The Fort […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
103GBF

Hoosiers Can Legally Carry Handguns Without Permits Beginning July 2022

Indiana residents will soon be able to legally carry handguns throughout the state without a permit. After much opposition, earlier this month the Indiana House passed a measure to allow "constitutional carry" by a 69-30 vote and the Senate by a 30-20 vote. On Monday, March 21st, Governor Eric Holcomb signed a bill into law that will allow Hoosiers to carry their handgun without a permit.
INDIANA STATE
My 1053 WJLT

See Inside Abandoned Indiana Hospital Before Its Demolished

There's something about abandoned places that fascinate me. I'm not really sure why, I think it's just so interesting to see what got left behind. It's almost like the abandoned places, and what was left behind can kind of tell its own story. It's also so weird to see a place that was once so full of life, be so empty and broken down. It is definitely a stark reminder that nothing in life is permanent.
INDIANA STATE
WOWO News

Fatal Wednesday Morning Crash In Whitley County

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Shortly after 6:45 A.M. Wednesday, Police in Whitley County were called to the report of a crash on U.S. 30 Eastbound at the intersection of South 800 East, approximately 6 miles from Columbia City with an accident involving a semi and three other vehicles. Officials with...
WHITLEY COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WTHR

Overturned tanker closes State Road 32 near Westfield

WESTFIELD, Ind. — An overturned tanker on State Road 32 in Westfield diverted traffic all morning and into the afternoon Sunday. The driver was able to climb out before medics checked him for any injuries. Police closed S.R. 32 while emergency crews unloaded the tanker and a crane was...
WESTFIELD, IN
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Can You Legally Live in an RV on Your Property in Indiana?

Camping is a popular activity for many families and individuals in Indiana. It's nice to pack up the RV or camper and get away from all the noise of the city and just relax for a couple of days with nothing but the sounds of nature surrounding you. While some choose the more rustic route with a tent, a sleeping bag, and the bare essentials, others prefer bringing several of the comforts of home with them including a camper or RV that's basically a home on wheels, featuring recliners, TVs, fireplaces, surround sound systems, and more. With home prices seemingly getting higher and higher all the time, it would actually be cheaper just to buy some property and park an RV on it. The question is, can you do that legally in Indiana? The answer isn't a simple "yes" or "no."
INDIANA STATE
22 WSBT

New life for the 100 Center in Mishawaka?

There could be new life for the 100 Center in Mishawaka. Our partners at the Tribune report there's a developer interested in the property. City Councilwoman Kate Voelker says a local realtor indicated a developer is interested in the main building but wouldn't say more. Other buildings have been blighted...
MISHAWAKA, IN
CBS Chicago

Two contractors behind massive development in LaPorte, Indiana accused of tax fraud, money laundering

LAPORTE, Ind. (CBS) -- Tax fraud and money laundering charges have now been filed against two Indiana construction companies behind a $30 million project in LaPorte. Undercover video obtained by the CBS 2 Investigators helped prosecutors make the case. As CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reported, it took confidential informants to expose the alleged unlawful payment practices tied to the multimillion-dollar residential and retail development in LaPorte, Indiana. The two subcontractors now under fire are Pro Paint & Finish and Drywall Hanging Services. The confidential informants went in and asked for jobs – and according to an indictment, they were...
LA PORTE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Is it Legal to Drive Off-Road Vehicles on Indiana Roads?

With the arrival of Spring, and Summer not too far away, temperatures are starting to rise to the point where more of us will be heading outside to enjoy the great outdoors. One popular way of doing that is to hop on an off-road vehicle (ORV) or all-terrain vehicle (ATV) and zip down backroads, cut through open fields, or navigate your way through the numerous wooded areas and forests Indiana has to offer. But, what about main roads, like the type you and I live on? Is it legal to ride your four-wheeler, Gator, or other off-road vehicles on those?
INDIANA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

City of Bixby announces free landfill days for residents

BIXBY, Okla. — As a Free Service to residents, the City of Bixby contracts with the local landfill to provide self-serve access on specific days in the Spring. Participants must show a City of Bixby utility bill or driver’s license with an address within the Bixby city limits in order to be admitted to the landfill.
BIXBY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy