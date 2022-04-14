ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wegmans Saying Goodbye to Plastic Bags Companywide

By Emily Crowe
Cover picture for the articleFollowing successful pilot programs at stores in New York, Massachusetts, Maryland and Virginia, Wegmans Food Markets will eliminate plastic bags companywide by the end of the year. The grocer will still offer paper bags at a charge of $0.05 per bag, with those funds...

