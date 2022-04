Carlos Alcaraz became the third youngest player in history to win a Masters 1000 tournament. The Spanish talent won the Miami Open by beating Casper Ruud in the final and moved within a few points of the top ten. Alcaraz has shown that he can beat the best players on the Tour despite his young age and his impression is that he will soon have a say in Grand Slam tournaments as well.

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO